Roosevelt Investment Group Holds Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM); Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Valuation Rose While Origin Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Its Stake

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 22.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 36,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 198,767 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.22M, up from 162,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $362.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $113.25. About 6.93 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses currency-rigging claims against big banks; 23/05/2018 – BAE SYSTEMS PLC BAES.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 600P FROM 550P; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 14/03/2018 – SWISSCOM AG SCMN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 480 FROM SFR 429; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MOVES-JPMorgan names Roddy global co-head of diversified industrials; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 13/04/2018 – U.S. bank executives see delayed boost from tax overhaul

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 44,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 161,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.13 million, down from 205,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.20% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $73.95. About 647,713 shares traded or 2.45% up from the average. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 04/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC LPLA.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $78; 17/05/2018 – LPL Financial Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 30/05/2018 – LPL Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q EPS $1.01; 25/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F; 22/03/2018 – LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPLA); 22/05/2018 – LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $854.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,212 shares to 136,722 shares, valued at $28.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,903 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $898.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 89,600 shares to 106,783 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 192,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Analysts await LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.32 per share. LPLA’s profit will be $135.82M for 11.20 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% negative EPS growth.

