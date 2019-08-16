Roosevelt Investment Group Holding in Mastercard (MA) Has Increased by $559,535; As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Shares Rose, Claar Advisors Upped by $1.90 Million Its Holding

Claar Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $228.65. About 323,998 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 2,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 65,607 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.45 million, up from 63,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $274.53. About 1.93M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $802.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 216,318 shares to 18,118 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Healthcare (XLV) by 48,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,761 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chase Invest Counsel Corporation stated it has 3.21% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). State Street stated it has 36.96M shares. Hbk LP invested in 0.1% or 33,213 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.1% or 108,037 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Marietta Prns Ltd has 26,700 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company owns 272,392 shares. Alberta – Canada-based Mawer Investment Ltd has invested 0.69% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Roosevelt Invest Group has invested 1.92% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Washington Natl Bank has 0.37% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Duncker Streett & Comm owns 53,552 shares. Vident Advisory Lc has invested 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams, a Alabama-based fund reported 1,745 shares. Aviance Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 688 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 23,850 shares valued at $6.67M was made by Mastercard Foundation on Monday, July 29. 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa And Mastercard: 2 Stocks, 1 Superior Business Model – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard Q2 GDV increases 13% on local currency basis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard: When Growth Beats Value – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) And Mastercard – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.01% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Adirondack invested in 22 shares or 0% of the stock. Fenimore Asset Management has 2.9% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Ubs Oconnor Ltd holds 290,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. M&R Capital Management Inc invested in 1,079 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.11% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Woodstock owns 33,673 shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. Westpac has invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Sabal Tru reported 4,298 shares. The New York-based Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc owns 19,816 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 34,440 shares. Compton Capital Ri holds 1,692 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 2.22 million shares stake. Principal Financial Inc has invested 0.38% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Corning, DexCom, Lam Research, On Deck, Qualcomm, Spotify, Western Digital, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Claar Advisors Llc, which manages about $367.72 million and $207.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 5,777 shares to 82,207 shares, valued at $16.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.