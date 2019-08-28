Roosevelt Investment Group Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Lifted as Stock Price Declined; Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Decreased Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $584,749

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 5,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 171,763 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.01M, up from 166,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $128.68. About 9.61M shares traded or 21.91% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 11,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 296,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, down from 307,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 9.45M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $789.30M and $338.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 8,939 shares to 81,678 shares, valued at $11.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 7,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hengehold Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 5,642 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Alta Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Neumann Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 0.64% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 18,487 shares. 176,715 are owned by Farmers Trust Company. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Lc has invested 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Banque Pictet And Cie has 71,744 shares. Minneapolis Port Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Com, a Minnesota-based fund reported 759,093 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) reported 1.81% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.87% or 374,924 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 776,587 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd invested in 0.07% or 15,695 shares. Heritage Invsts Management stated it has 2.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cortland Assocs Mo has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Cisco stock drops after earnings include weak guidance – MarketWatch” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWB, XOM, CSCO, MA – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Cisco (CSCO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: KEYS, OPRA, WUBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Cap Lc reported 1.84% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 10.36 million are owned by Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc. Massachusetts-based Anchor Cap Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.52% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Campbell Newman Asset Management has 0.65% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Victory reported 145,339 shares. Thomas White Intl Ltd holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,218 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Adv holds 1.4% or 41,361 shares. First Midwest Bank Trust Division stated it has 1.78% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Com invested in 0.38% or 6,505 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt holds 29,382 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 13.57 million shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Inc Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Forest Hill Capital Limited Com holds 0.07% or 1,550 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 2,072 shares. Addenda Cap Incorporated has invested 0.43% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 17,546 shares to 78,241 shares, valued at $16.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) by 6,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,295 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.