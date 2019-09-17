Roosevelt Investment Group Holding in Cme Group (CME) Has Cut as Stock Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $378,600 as Share Price Declined

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 10.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 12,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 104,193 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.23M, down from 116,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $6.38 during the last trading session, reaching $213.38. About 1.57M shares traded or 23.51% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 15/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP NEARLY 2 PERCENT ON THEIR PREMIUMS TO CASH PRICES, FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP CONFIRMS NON-BINDING OFFER FROM CME; 24/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT ON LATE MONDAY’S HIGHER WHOLESALE BEEF VALUES, FUTURES’ DISCOUNTS TO CASH PRICE EXPECTATIONS -TRADE; 11/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures slump amid fund roll, NAFTA worries; 15/03/2018 – Fintech prize Nex targeted by CME; 11/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Cushing’s oil market clout wanes amid U.S. export boom; 21/05/2018 – CME variable storage rate data for CBOT wheat; 29/03/2018 – NEX CEO SPENCER SPEAKS ON CALL AFTER CME DEAL ANNOUNCEMENT; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Confirms Approach to NEX Group; 02/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LH: FALL MORE THAN 2 PERCENT PRESSURED BY FUND LIQUIDATION, CHINA PORK TARIFF NEWS -TRADE

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc sold 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, down from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $898.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $9.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1817.03. About 1.43 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tweaks Trump with tweet praising Post Pulitzers; 13/03/2018 – ShareCast: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to launch business credit card; 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS – TELEVISION INDUSTRY VETERAN VERNON SANDERS TO JOIN AMAZON STUDIOS AS CO-HEAD OF TELEVISION; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights 1H-Hour Animated Series Undone From Michael Eisner’s Tornante Co and Acclaimed Creators Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy; 31/05/2018 – Analyst: Owning Washington Post makes Bezos target of Trump, and that’s ‘not the greatest’ for Amazon investors; 16/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: Rumor: Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Will Focus on Young Aragorn; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Has Rare Chance in HQ2 to Hire More Women and Minorities

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 98.75 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $557.90M and $17.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,600 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.18% or 38,856 shares. Fort Washington Inv Oh has 3.38% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 160,188 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Inc Limited Partnership holds 48,799 shares or 3.09% of its portfolio. Acg Wealth invested in 2.16% or 8,517 shares. Country Club Tru Company Na reported 1,119 shares stake. Aviance Capital Prtn Lc reported 8,058 shares. Signature Est & Invest Advsr Limited Co stated it has 1.91% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hyman Charles D, Florida-based fund reported 1,047 shares. Gould Asset Management Ltd Ca accumulated 0.12% or 169 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability holds 327 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Telos Capital Mngmt stated it has 2,152 shares. Blume Management holds 765 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. 15,214 are owned by Meeder Asset. Miles reported 765 shares. The California-based Apriem has invested 2.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Agf owns 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,500 shares. Skylands Limited Liability Corp reported 24,200 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Mawer Inv Management accumulated 694,807 shares. Mackay Shields holds 66,859 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Waddell Reed Financial holds 1.39M shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 85,677 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Jag Capital Mgmt Ltd, Missouri-based fund reported 6,235 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 14,200 shares. Franklin Street Nc holds 3.84% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 153,686 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.26% or 483,483 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Plc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Contravisory Investment Management has 344 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Long Island Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 1,348 shares. 1,161 are held by Whittier Trust Of Nevada. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.04% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $854.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Total Us Stock Market Etf (ITOT) by 7,890 shares to 315,945 shares, valued at $21.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 36,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.29M for 32.53 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.