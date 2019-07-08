Roosevelt Investment Group Holding in Cme Group (CME) Decreased as Share Price Rose; Iowa State Bank Increases Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 7.59M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 7,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,407 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16M, down from 123,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $202.17. About 465,797 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 13/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures settle mixed, hogs firmer; 20/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: SLIDE OVER 1 PCT ON WEAKER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, FUND SELLING AFTER SLIPPING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC; 16/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO DETERMINE WHETHER A FIRM OFFER CAN BE MADE; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO CONSIDER BIDDING FOR MICHAEL SPENCER’S NEX GROUP; 03/04/2018 – Sentiment falls as producers express concerns about Ag exports; 16/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, SHARPLY HIGHER CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE; 29/05/2018 – U.S. 10-YEAR TREASURY FUTURES ON TRACK TO SET RECORD SINGLE-DAY VOLUME AMID BOND MARKET RALLY – CME GROUP; 02/05/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 51,519 shares. Iowa State Bank accumulated 28,362 shares. Capital Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 14,429 shares in its portfolio. Stadion Money Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 16,379 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Berkshire Asset Management Llc Pa reported 212,924 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Lc holds 0% or 121 shares in its portfolio. Hightower accumulated 274,562 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated, a Missouri-based fund reported 35,224 shares. Kistler invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fayez Sarofim & Com reported 183,840 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Salem Cap Management reported 27,097 shares. Cap Invest Counsel invested in 51,159 shares. Harding Loevner Lp holds 10.78 million shares. Kempen Capital Management Nv has 236,130 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability reported 25,340 shares.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $802.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,430 shares to 6,387 shares, valued at $709,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 41,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Ltd owns 170 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd reported 0.05% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.22% or 499,852 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt invested in 495,960 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Advisor Partners Lc invested in 0.16% or 7,674 shares. The West Virginia-based Security Tru Com has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 1,242 are owned by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc. Moreover, Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 8,516 shares. Advisory Network Ltd Company reported 9,462 shares stake. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Panagora Asset Management holds 0.09% or 121,831 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Limited invested 0.26% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Virginia-based Atlantic Union Bank & Trust has invested 0.08% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Natixis Advsr LP holds 0.14% or 97,422 shares.