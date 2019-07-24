Roosevelt Investment Group Has Trimmed Its Stake in Visa Cl A (V) as Stock Rose; Freeport (FCX) Shareholder Masters Capital Management Lifted Its Holding by $12.00 Million as Share Value Declined

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 5,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,390 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.87 million, down from 87,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $409.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $181.8. About 5.25 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.78M, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $12.05. About 14.04M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 20/03/2018 – Copper won’t have a shale-style revolution, say Freeport executive; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SEES ADVANTAGES OF U.S. OVER LATAM AS IT WEIGHS OPPS; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Talks With Inalum, Freeport on Grasberg Sale Ongoing; 25/04/2018 – INDONESIA EXPECTS DRAFT ACTION PLAN FROM FREEPORT WITHIN 2 WKS; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rio Tinto is ready to accept $3.5 bln deal to exit Grasberg – Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – ENVIRONMENT ISSUES NOT A PROBLEM FOR FREEPORT ANYMORE: MINISTER; 05/03/2018 Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SEES FY COPPER SALES VOLUME 3.8B LBS; 08/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Conference May 15

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Secureworks Corp by 286,461 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $9.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in California Res Corp (Call) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Transocean Ltd (Call) (NYSE:RIG).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.18 million activity. Shares for $85,955 were sold by WHITMIRE C DONALD JR. On Friday, June 7 QUIRK KATHLEEN L bought $524,340 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 50,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invs Lp has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Holderness Investments has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% or 111,446 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). M&T National Bank Corporation owns 104,407 shares. Shell Asset Management Comm reported 0.06% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Rodgers Brothers Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Kessler Inv Group Inc Llc has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 252,329 shares. Indexiq Advsr Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Freestone Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 12,623 shares. Veritable LP invested in 0.01% or 42,958 shares. 275,024 were accumulated by Norinchukin National Bank The. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc invested in 0.03% or 19,009 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd has 0.02% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,200 were accumulated by Coldstream Capital Mngmt. Sand Hill Advisors Lc, a California-based fund reported 69,503 shares. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank stated it has 1.46% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Artemis Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.03M shares. 18,457 are owned by Meridian Mgmt. 9,200 are owned by Intact Invest Mngmt. Wendell David Associates holds 14,260 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Mitchell Management holds 2.1% or 38,104 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Asset Management Lc holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 77,210 shares. Cadinha Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 155,057 shares. 38,971 are held by Stoneridge Inv Limited Liability Co. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd has invested 0.99% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Optimum Investment has 0.43% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 8,408 shares. Underhill Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 1,575 are held by James Investment.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Total Us Stock Market Etf (ITOT) by 121,069 shares to 308,055 shares, valued at $19.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr S&P Smallcap S&P Smallcap 600 I (IJR) by 27,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell International Inc Com (NYSE:HON).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.