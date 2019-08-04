Roosevelt Investment Group Has Trimmed Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $1.62 Million; As Mastec (MTZ) Stock Rose, Coe Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $360,576

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 8,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 160,684 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.52 million, down from 169,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple Investors Await Outlook on iPhone, Overseas Cash — Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – North Carolina Beefs Up Tax Breaks as Apple Scouts New Sites; 14/05/2018 – MacRumors: Apple Continues to Expand Self-Driving Car Fleet; 30/05/2018 – The new plan allows Pandora to compete with rivals Apple Music and Spotify; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 17/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 15/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG BATTLE OVER SMARTPHONE PATENTS REVIVES 2011 FIGHT; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q IPHONE UNITS SOLD 52.2M, EST. 52.3M; 10/04/2018 – Fleetsmith Launches Secure, Automated Apple Device Management with Zero-Touch Deployment through Apple DEP

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 12.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 7,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 53,769 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 61,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43B market cap company. The stock increased 15.83% or $7.93 during the last trading session, reaching $58.02. About 5.38 million shares traded or 683.48% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS

