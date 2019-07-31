Roosevelt Investment Group Has Trimmed Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) Position by $886,144; Stock Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Union Bankshares Cut Its Stake by $396,940

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 223 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,972 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, down from 2,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.67 during the last trading session, reaching $1887.86. About 1.65 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon reported a huge earnings beat on Thursday; 09/05/2018 – Rakuten Super Logistics Partners With inVia Robotics to Integrate Autonomous Mobile Robots into US Warehouses; 18/05/2018 – U.S. POSTMASTER GENERAL HAS RESISTED TRUMP’S REQUESTS ON PACKAGE SHIPMENT FEES -WASHINGTON POST, CITING THREE UNNAMED; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.7 percent and gains of more than 1.5 percent in Netflix and Amazon; 01/05/2018 – Amazon to offer additional 10% discounts on Whole Foods purchases for Prime members, sources say; 20/04/2018 – Feedvisor Introduces Feedvisor Inspire: Annual Conference for Top Amazon Sellers; 02/04/2018 – For couponers, Amazon’s Whole Foods takeover could be the end of an era; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 09/03/2018 – Amazon-Berkshire-JPM health care venture is scouting CEOs — with help from VC John Doerr; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Enters Collaboration Agreement With Amazon Prime Video in Israel

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 6,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,295 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09M, down from 148,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle International Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.52. About 1.49M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited holds 7.45% or 8,793 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Corda Investment Management Lc stated it has 2,474 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Verity Asset Mgmt accumulated 230 shares. 75,318 were accumulated by Commercial Bank. Valley National Advisers Incorporated reported 1,820 shares stake. Cypress Funds Ltd Liability Corporation owns 33,500 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) invested in 2.31% or 3,001 shares. Amarillo Bank holds 1,467 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. 2,696 are held by Altavista Wealth Mgmt. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.95% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,081 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il reported 19,957 shares. Beddow Capital Mgmt has 0.27% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 273 shares. Lansdowne Prns (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.07% stake. Chesley Taft & has invested 2.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 75.27 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,195 shares to 42,114 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWY) by 159,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advisors Limited Com holds 4,500 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt owns 43 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vantage Prtn Limited Liability Company invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 4,600 shares. Parkside Bancorp And has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Scholtz & Company Lc has 3.81% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 44,595 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,746 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Co invested in 136 shares or 0% of the stock. Sun Life Fin invested in 0.02% or 708 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 0.08% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.22 million shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 157,807 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Moreover, Financial Bank Of Hawaii has 0.15% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $802.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,430 shares to 6,387 shares, valued at $709,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr S&P Smallcap S&P Smallcap 600 I (IJR) by 27,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).