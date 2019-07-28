Roosevelt Investment Group Has Raised Its Honeywell International Com (HON) Position by $2.96 Million as Stock Rose; Holder British Columbia Investment Management Boosted Hanesbrands (HBI) Position

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 106.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 129,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 251,810 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, up from 122,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.16. About 3.60M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 2.03% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BLN TO $6.82 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 18/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc Com (HON) by 19.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 18,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,153 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.62 million, up from 98,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.75M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Investment Mangement reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Spectrum Asset Mgmt Inc (Nb Ca) holds 1.16% or 10,880 shares. Metropolitan Life Company Ny holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 38,479 shares. Moreover, Johnson Finance Gru has 0.14% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 9,642 shares. Brown Advisory invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 1.32 million are owned by California State Teachers Retirement. Credit Suisse Ag holds 976,287 shares. Levin Strategies LP reported 5,400 shares. The Massachusetts-based Woodstock has invested 0.08% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested 0.17% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Cypress Asset Tx has 3.06% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 56,616 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 506,191 shares. Fairfield Bush And accumulated 9,279 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii invested 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 589,368 were accumulated by Scopus Asset Lp.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. $629,808 worth of stock was sold by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $802.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class A by 1,720 shares to 24,381 shares, valued at $28.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 229,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,884 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 12,770 shares. 30,100 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. The Missouri-based Parkside Finance Comml Bank & Tru has invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). North Star Invest Mgmt has 3,131 shares. Peoples holds 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 100 shares. Callahan Advsr Limited Liability has 0.29% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 86,350 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca reported 1.12% stake. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 46,795 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sei Investments Com holds 0.01% or 99,920 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Sg Americas Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.03% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 654,860 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 0.66% or 83,511 shares.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vereit Inc by 270,457 shares to 230,826 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 16,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,111 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

