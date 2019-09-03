Roosevelt Investment Group Has Raised By $380,730 Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding; Ing US (VOYA) Has 1.01 Sentiment

Ing US Inc (VOYA) investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 138 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 136 sold and decreased their stock positions in Ing US Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 145.15 million shares, down from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ing US Inc in top ten holdings increased from 6 to 9 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 114 Increased: 90 New Position: 48.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 116% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc acquired 3,430 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Roosevelt Investment Group Inc holds 6,387 shares with $709,000 value, up from 2,957 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $245.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’

The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.32. About 893,966 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 28/03/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Next Generation Critical Illness Insurance; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to seven classes of notes to be issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS PART OF DEAL, PEN-CAL WILL RE-BRAND TO VOYA; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS VOYA ADVISERS AGREE TO REPAY CLIENTS AND SETTLE CHARGES THAT THEY FAILED TO DISCLOSE SECURITIES LENDING CONFLICT; 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q Net $446M; 08/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 15/03/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 7 Prelim Rtgs To Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To European CLO Deal Voya Euro CLO I

Capital Returns Management Llc holds 7.11% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. for 265,620 shares. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owns 345,774 shares or 5.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Vernon Investment Management Llc has 4.71% invested in the company for 39,321 shares. The New York-based Samlyn Capital Llc has invested 3.91% in the stock. Lomas Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 691,932 shares.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.92 billion. It operates through five divisions: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. It has a 13.9 P/E ratio. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 4.48% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.34 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $196.52M for 8.81 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 12.68% above currents $137.26 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “In-Line” rating on Monday, June 17 by Imperial Capital. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $142 target in Thursday, April 4 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 6 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 8 report. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 23. The firm earned “In-Line” rating on Tuesday, August 20 by Imperial Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.