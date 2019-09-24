Roosevelt Investment Group Has Lowered Its Old Dominion Freight Lns (ODFL) Stake; Sprott Boosted By $1.41 Million Its Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Position

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased Old Dominion Freight Lns (ODFL) stake by 2.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 2,733 shares as Old Dominion Freight Lns (ODFL)’s stock rose 12.10%. The Roosevelt Investment Group Inc holds 118,648 shares with $17.71M value, down from 121,381 last quarter. Old Dominion Freight Lns now has $13.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $168.05. About 144,046 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 30/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE PROMOTES KEVIN M. FREEMAN TO EVP-COO; 08/05/2018 – REG-Lindsay Goldberg considering a sale of its 49% stake in Odfjell Terminals B.V. Odfjell SE considering a tag along of its shareholding in Odfjell Terminals Rotterdam; 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Net $109.3M; 23/03/2018 – Peace Corps: Application Workshop : Old Dominion University; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE: $0.13-SHR QTRLY CASH DIV, A NEW; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODFL); 24/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Rob Dauster: Nevada just landed a commitment from 6-10 Trey Porter, a grad transfer from Old Dominion, per a source. Averaged; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Feb. Less-Than-Truckload Tons Per Day Up 17.9% Vs. Prior Year

Sprott Inc increased Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) stake by 42.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sprott Inc acquired 15,000 shares as Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)’s stock rose 11.04%. The Sprott Inc holds 50,000 shares with $4.73 million value, up from 35,000 last quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co now has $6.58B valuation. The stock decreased 2.52% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $98.72. About 181,941 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M; 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ODFL shares while 136 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 56.08 million shares or 1.23% less from 56.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Palisade Capital Management Ltd Liability Nj holds 0.52% or 113,063 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 12,449 shares. Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 12,448 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Carroll Assocs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 19 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.02% or 48,875 shares. Spf Beheer Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 556,280 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa holds 0% or 1,615 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has 0.01% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 18,380 shares. Automobile Association stated it has 10,126 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aurora Inv Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 12,855 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 16,600 shares.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, up 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $172.81 million for 19.45 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) stake by 2,471 shares to 80,837 valued at $10.06M in 2019Q2. It also upped Gw Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) stake by 2,697 shares and now owns 67,695 shares. Ishares Core S&P Total Us Stock Market Etf (ITOT) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Old Dominion Freight has $16500 highest and $150 lowest target. $156.67’s average target is -6.77% below currents $168.05 stock price. Old Dominion Freight had 6 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Bank of America. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.

