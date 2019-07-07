Roosevelt Investment Group Has Lifted Its Honeywell International Com (HON) Position by $2.96 Million; Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Market Value Rose While Mariner Wealth Advisors Raised Its Position

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 72.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 3,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,718 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 4,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $130.3. About 1.19M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has risen 4.53% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 23/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc expected to post earnings of $1.50 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/05/2018 – WILSON THERAPEUTICS AB WTX.ST – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR ALEXION’S OFFER HAS BEEN EXTENDED UP TO AND INCLUDING 8 JUNE 2018, 3:00 P.M. CET; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: No Compulsory License of Soliris(R) Was Requested or Granted in Brazil; 15/03/2018 – Alexion’s rare blood disorder drug succeeds in late-stage study; 27/04/2018 – Alexion preps an FDA pitch on Soliris successor while signaling more deals ahead for rare disease drugs $ALXN; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION’S ALXN1210 ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS; 09/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 SOLIRIS REVENUES OF $3,380 MLN TO $3,420 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY EPS $4.35-EPS $4.75; 11/04/2018 – Alexion buying Swedish biotech for $855 million to broaden rare disease pipeline

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc Com (HON) by 19.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 18,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,153 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.62 million, up from 98,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $176.59. About 1.14 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CHANGES PROXY BYLAWS FOR INVESTORS; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS

