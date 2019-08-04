Roosevelt Investment Group Has Lifted Its Gw Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Holding by $7.18 Million; Shareholder Westchester Capital Management Increased The Blackstone Group L.P. (Put) (BX) Position

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. (Put) (BX) by 54.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 150,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 425,700 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.89 million, up from 275,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Blackstone Group L.P. (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 8.35 million shares traded or 26.53% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 13/04/2018 – BURBERRY GROUP – GERRY IS CURRENTLY CHAIRMAN OF TATE AND LYLE AND BLACKSTONE GROUP INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS LLP, BLACKSTONE’S PRINCIPAL EUROPEAN ENTITY; 13/03/2018 – China offloads stake in Blackstone; 25/03/2018 – President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on Chinese products could be delayed, Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of Blackstone Group said at the China Development Forum; 03/04/2018 – Blackstone offers peek into private equity’s UK gender pay gap; 12/04/2018 – AMA to Sell Vehicle Panel Repair Business to Blackstone for A$508M Enterprise Value; 05/04/2018 – Blackstone bids for Spain’s Hispania for 17.45 euros a share; 15/05/2018 – International Market Centers and AmericasMart to Combine to Form the World’s Largest Owner and Operator of Premier Showroom; 27/05/2018 – Investa Office Fund Gets $2.37 Billion Bid from Blackstone; 09/05/2018 – HFF REAL ESTATE LTD – HFF TEAM REPRESENTED SELLER BLACKSTONE, IN THE TRANSACTION; 03/04/2018 – Blackstone Minerals One On One Set By Spark Plus for Apr. 4-6

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) by 191.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 42,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 64,998 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96 million, up from 22,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $155.72. About 411,441 shares traded or 9.89% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a P; 17/04/2018 – GW cannabis-derived epilepsy drug gets positive FDA staff review; 16/05/2018 – Cannabidiol Significantly Reduces Seizures in Patients with Severe Form of Epilepsy; 06/04/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Agrima Botanicals; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 19/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Panel Backs GW Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Drug for Epilepsy; 26/03/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Preclinical Data in Neuropsychopharmacology Demonstrating Effect of Cannabidiol Gel Treatment in Reduction of Relapse in an Addiction Model; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announces the Unanimous Positive Result of FDA Advisory Committee; 19/04/2018 – ADVISERS VOTE 13-0 GW PHARMA DRUG’S BENEFITS OUTWEIGH RISKS

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 469,198 shares to 378,902 shares, valued at $42.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,979 shares, and cut its stake in Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger Anderson accumulated 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Duncker Streett invested in 10,869 shares. Kayne Anderson Advsrs LP owns 100,600 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 425,000 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Ariel Invs Limited Company reported 914,030 shares. Baltimore holds 269,142 shares. Swedbank reported 5.00M shares stake. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Jrm Inv Counsel holds 6.5% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 254,627 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability, a Colorado-based fund reported 55,982 shares. Eulav Asset Management invested in 245,000 shares or 0.36% of the stock. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 1,500 shares. Cambridge Invest holds 0.08% or 239,197 shares in its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsr invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).