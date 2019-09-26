Roosevelt Investment Group Has Lifted By $306,404 Its Chevron (CVX) Holding; Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 (NXR) Sentiment Is 0.54

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 (NXR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.54 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.32, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 7 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 13 sold and reduced their stock positions in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 1.41 million shares, down from 1.53 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 11 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased Chevron Corporation (CVX) stake by 3.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc acquired 2,471 shares as Chevron Corporation (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Roosevelt Investment Group Inc holds 80,837 shares with $10.06M value, up from 78,366 last quarter. Chevron Corporation now has $229.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.13% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $120.88. About 3.55M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; CHIEF EXECUTIVE MIKE WIRTH NOT ON CALL; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON TARGETING $5B-$10B IN ASSET SALE PROCEEDS THROUGH 2020; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 for 194,085 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 429,458 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has 0.16% invested in the company for 27,588 shares. The Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 26,324 shares.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $209.70 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 16.35 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States.

The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.07. About 1,349 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NXR) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 4,510 shares to 297,089 valued at $39.80 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 2,797 shares and now owns 105,756 shares. Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $147.25’s average target is 21.82% above currents $120.88 stock price. Chevron had 12 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Citigroup. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12.