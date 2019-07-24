Roosevelt Investment Group Has Increased Its Position in Facebook (FB) by $1.73 Million as Share Price Rose; As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Boltwood Capital Management Raised Stake

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $580.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $203.27. About 15.81M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – Facebook Details Spam, Fake User Efforts — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Yet each has benefited from the other’s business model: Apple’s App Store has become one of the primary platforms through which Facebook attracts users. And free apps like Facebook make Apple’s products more attractive; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Government Has ‘Unbelievable Case Against Facebook,’ Says Zell (Video); 16/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chip Investors Nervous, Apple’s Premium Problem, Facebook Risk — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg’s Congressional Testimony on Facebook Privacy (Video); 20/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SCARLATO & PENNY ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATION OF FACEBOOK IN CONNECTION WITH ALLEGED IMPROPER DATA HARVESTING OF TENS OF MILLIONS OF USERS; 17/05/2018 – ISS said Facebook “has been somewhat responsive during the controversy, but shareholders should continue to closely monitor data privacy issues.”; 19/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Facebook’s Surveillance Machine; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Will Launch New Opt-In Dating Feature — CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 23/03/2018 – Facebook Data Scandal Spotlights Crisis Response Time

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 10,397 shares as the company's stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,889 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.49M, up from 124,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $580.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $203.27. About 15.81 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $802.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 301,956 shares to 27,660 shares, valued at $767,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 24,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,784 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “7 Stocks to Buy This Summer Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wedbush: Antitrust Interest In Tech Companies Mostly Noise, Breakups Unlikely – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cramer To Facebook: Forget About Libra, Acquire Square – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook bull raises on revenue acceleration – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Facebook Stock Can Still Leap to $300 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co has 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,174 shares. Condor Management invested in 0.73% or 26,962 shares. Mitchell Capital has 34,310 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.48% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Grimes & Co invested in 0.04% or 2,699 shares. Shelton Mgmt has 42,135 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 1.86M shares. Aviva Public Limited Co invested 1.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ipswich Inv Management Incorporated reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Trb LP accumulated 6,000 shares. Signature Est & Advsr Ltd Liability holds 1,075 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Parthenon holds 46,781 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has invested 0.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Associated Banc accumulated 89,127 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 1.29% or 39,503 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. The insider Stretch Colin sold 9,000 shares worth $1.35M. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 was made by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30.

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07M and $153.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 4,637 shares to 4,730 shares, valued at $313,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VOX) by 18,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,062 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Facebook (FB) to Pay $100 Million for Misleading Investors About Risks From Misuse of User Data, Says SEC – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook Stock Looks Poised to Face Tough Regulatory Headwinds – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Snap Renews Its Oft-Overlooked Ad Partnership With Baidu – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon’s Twitch Is Still Crushing the Competition – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.