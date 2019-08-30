Roosevelt Investment Group Has Increased Its Mastercard (MA) Position by $559,535; Bp Plc Increases Stake in Amgen (AMGN)

Bp Plc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The hedge fund held 109,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.70 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $207.88. About 1.11M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug show promise; DEA moves to tighten opioid rules; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island governor says Amgen will build another plant in state; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TO BUILD NEXT-GENERATION BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT ADJACENT TO WEST GREENWICH, Rl PLANT-GOV. GINA RAIMONDO; 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O SAYS PRESSING AMGEN INC AMGN.O , RIVALS TO CHANGE DYNAMIC OF HIGH LIST PRICES, DEEP REBATES ON NEW MIGRAINE MEDICINES; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 29/03/2018 – FDA: FDA granted accelerated approval to blinatumomab (Blincyto, Amgen Inc.) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125557 Company: AMGEN; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 2,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 65,607 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.45 million, up from 63,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $280.53. About 948,693 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell & Reed invested in 1.82M shares. Synovus Financial holds 35,549 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,900 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability invested in 0.16% or 14,474 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 11,846 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Strategic Wealth Llc stated it has 16,207 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. 11,357 were accumulated by North Star Inv Mgmt. Barr E S & Company owns 973 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt owns 3,157 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 3.34M shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd invested in 159,802 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Churchill Mngmt holds 44,682 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Alley Ltd Llc holds 34,071 shares or 2.36% of its portfolio. Lipe And Dalton stated it has 900 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 5,118 shares to 82,390 shares, valued at $12.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 5,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,180 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 6,000 shares to 47,000 shares, valued at $6.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 51,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 924,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Johns Invest Mngmt Co Limited Liability Company owns 6,977 shares. 99,846 were accumulated by Heritage Invsts Corp. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.59% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Arrow Fincl holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 26,910 shares. Azimuth Mgmt Lc owns 7,733 shares. Panagora Asset has invested 0.6% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 2,300 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd holds 0.15% or 4,072 shares. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.34% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Roberts Glore And Com Il reported 6,606 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 200 shares. Agf owns 150,649 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invs invested in 128,838 shares. Perkins Coie accumulated 2,392 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Wealth Architects Ltd accumulated 2,026 shares.