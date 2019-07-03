Roosevelt Investment Group Has Increased Its Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stake by $1.20 Million; Independent Investors Has Cut Its Stake in Waters (WAT) as Share Price Declined

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 20,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 217,885 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.04 million, up from 197,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.32. About 3.17 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Affiliates Report Stake In Tesoro; 16/05/2018 – RBI: REVISED MEETING SCHEDULE OF MPC FOR 2018-19; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 18; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC NOTED STABILITY OF CPI FORECASTS; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S VLIEGHE SAYS NO MATERIAL DIFFERENCES BETWEEN HIS FORECAST FOR UK ECONOMIC GROWTH AND THE MPC’S COLLECTIVE VIEW; 16/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW ON RATES OUTLOOK; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Marathon Petroleum ‘BBB’ Rating On Acq Plan; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON, VALERO REFINERIES IN TEXAS CITY, TEXAS, LOSE POWER DUE TO SUBSTATION FIRE

Independent Investors Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc sold 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,400 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43 million, down from 51,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $221.68. About 314,943 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP. DEFENDED AT JANNEY, REITERATES BUY AFTER 9.5% DROP; 11/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the 50th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Statement on Chemical Weapons Attack in Douma, Syria; 23/05/2018 – EURO SUN MINING INC – CONFIRMED THAT MINISTRY OF ECONOMY, MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT AND MINISTRY OF WATERS AND FORESTS HAVE SIGNED MINING LICENSE; 25/05/2018 – Waters Technologies Corporation vs Biomedical Device Consultants and Laboratories of Colorado, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 05/25/2018; 12/03/2018 – Crystal Waters: London Developer Makes its Move in Greece; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 2 TO 3 PCT; 29/03/2018 – Global Perfumes and Toilet Waters Market Report 2007-2018 with Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Interior Dept: Zinke Signs Secretarial Orders to Increase Recreational Opportunities on Public Lands and Waters; 18/05/2018 – U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut Grants Nestlé Waters North America’s Motion to Dismiss Poland Spring Lawsuit

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,480 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 578,330 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP owns 72 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Caledonia Invs Public Limited invested 9.17% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Moreover, Fifth Third Bancorporation has 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Tudor Inv Et Al stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Earnest Ltd Com holds 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 32 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 27,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.02% stake. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 55 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fundsmith Llp owns 5.03M shares or 7.19% of their US portfolio. 1,099 are owned by Private Advisor Gp Limited Company. Washington Tru Comml Bank invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. First Manhattan Co, New York-based fund reported 47,276 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 3,800 shares.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.11 EPS, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $145.27 million for 26.27 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $27.88 million activity. Harrington Michael C sold $5.26M worth of stock or 22,400 shares. Shares for $5.25 million were sold by King Ian on Monday, January 28. Shares for $2.51M were sold by Rae Elizabeth B on Tuesday, February 5. $206,694 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares were sold by Kim Francis. $6.28 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares were sold by BEAUDOUIN MARK T. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider SALICE THOMAS P sold $463,180.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo LP owns 1.87M shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Bridgewater Associates Lp invested in 74,609 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Compton Capital Mngmt Ri invested in 5,940 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.3% or 1.03 million shares. Tru Department Mb Comml Bank N A invested in 0% or 204 shares. Twin Capital accumulated 102,430 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0.13% or 54.88 million shares. Burney owns 150,146 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Cna reported 130,000 shares. Covington Invest Advsrs reported 46,510 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Company holds 16,350 shares. 18,709 were accumulated by Carret Asset Management Ltd. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0.29% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Amer National Insur Tx invested in 62,872 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 0.05% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $802.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 5,034 shares to 165,180 shares, valued at $11.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 216,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,118 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Health Care Etf (VHT).