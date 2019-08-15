Roosevelt Investment Group Has Increased By $1.20 Million Its Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stake; Pzena Investment Management Has 2.35 Sentiment

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) stake by 10.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc acquired 20,302 shares as Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Roosevelt Investment Group Inc holds 217,885 shares with $13.04M value, up from 197,583 last quarter. Marathon Petroleum Corporation now has $29.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.82. About 2.34M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 14/03/2018 – MPC – PARTNERSHIP TO CULTIVATE DISTRIBUTED GENERATION AND UTILITY SCALE SOLAR PV AND WIND RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTS IN COLOMBIA; 27/04/2018 – SOME POLISH MPC MEMBERS SAY ’18 GDP MAY BE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 23/05/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES GILBERT, AZ WATER RESOURCE MPC UTILITY SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI SAYS WOULD CONSIDER RATE CUT IF NEEDED, BUT NOT THIS YEAR; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM & ANDEAVOR TO COMBINE; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS ON MPC MEETING CHANGE ON WEBSITE; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE APPROVES APPOINTING 3 OF BUHARI’S 4 MPC NOMINEES; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q EPS 8C; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC PREFERS EXPECTATIONS NEAR MID-POINT; 22/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA RESERVE BANK MPC MEMBER KAHN TO RETIRE END-SEPT

Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.28, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 40 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 17 sold and decreased their equity positions in Pzena Investment Management Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 11.18 million shares, down from 11.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pzena Investment Management Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 14 Increased: 29 New Position: 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Ltd invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Invesco invested in 0.09% or 4.40 million shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 100,329 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Todd Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.89% stake. Pinnacle Assoc holds 27,621 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt accumulated 777 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Hilltop Hldg invested in 6,290 shares. Iridian Asset Mngmt Limited Ct stated it has 4.2% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Martin Investment Management Limited Liability Com holds 1.91% or 122,251 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 7,919 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 325,000 are held by Loews. Piedmont Investment Advisors reported 51,615 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Becker Cap Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 12,500 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt holds 700 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Twitter, Skyworks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 2 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $90 highest and $6500 lowest target. $75.83’s average target is 69.19% above currents $44.82 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, August 2. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MPC in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, May 17. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $82 target in Monday, April 15 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Thursday, May 9. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $85 target in Wednesday, April 10 report.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity. ROHR JAMES E had bought 12,500 shares worth $601,750 on Tuesday, June 11.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) stake by 20,747 shares to 19,360 valued at $5.22M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Allergan Plc stake by 24,179 shares and now owns 8,784 shares. Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 4.23% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $8.37. About 17,609 shares traded. Pzena Investment Management, Inc (PZN) has declined 10.05% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PZN News: 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt 1Q EPS 20c; 07/03/2018 PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF FEB 28 OF $38.5 BLN VS $40.5 AS OF JAN 31; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 07/05/2018 – PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 OF $38.9 BLN VS $37.7 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt 1Q Rev $39.3M; 09/04/2018 – PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31 OF $37.7 BLN VS $38.5 BLN AS OF FEB 28; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt Declares Quarter Dividend of 3c; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pzena Investment Management Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZN)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Pzena Investment Management, Inc for 1.78 million shares. National Investment Services Inc Wi owns 88,710 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cacti Asset Management Llc has 0.46% invested in the company for 706,650 shares. The California-based Falcon Point Capital Llc has invested 0.3% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 158,000 shares.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $598.86 million. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It has a 11.5 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity markets.