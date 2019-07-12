Roosevelt Investment Group Has Decreased Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding by $2.44 Million; Market Value Rose; Novare Capital Management Raised Cardinal Health (CAH) Position by $1.07 Million

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 12,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,934 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.25M, down from 153,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $210.4. About 1.34 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript)

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 25.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 22,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 109,252 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26M, up from 87,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $48.26. About 2.92 million shares traded or 3.32% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Raises Dividend to 47.63c Vs. 46.24c; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject the Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – Drug distributor Cardinal Health’s quarterly profit falls 33 pct; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cites Updated View on Performance of Cordis; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health missed profit expectations on supply chain issues and higher costs related to its Cordis medical device unit; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 10 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 19/04/2018 – Rubicon Named Among Glassdoor’s “11 Companies with Seriously lmpressive Benefits”; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: CO. WILL PROVIDE 2019 GUIDANCE IN AUGUST; 23/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $802.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) by 34,814 shares to 75,683 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,607 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Tru owns 17,128 shares. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.34% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Metropolitan Life Insur, New York-based fund reported 49,731 shares. Blue Fincl Capital owns 9,888 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Beach Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.18% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 9,140 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bartlett And Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,834 shares. Ameritas has invested 0.33% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Company reported 1,973 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Birch Hill Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.23% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 15,918 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.84% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Violich Capital Mgmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 15,990 shares. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Investments Com Limited has invested 0.19% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Texas Yale stated it has 54,496 shares. Kings Point Capital Management has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 8.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.11 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 22.97 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.09% EPS growth.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $639.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,010 shares to 103,661 shares, valued at $8.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 2,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,130 shares, and cut its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG).

