Roosevelt Investment Group Has Decreased E O G Resources (EOG) Stake; Last Week MTBC, Inc. (MTBC) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Medical Transcription Billing had 3 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Dougherty. See MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $6 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Dougherty Rating: Buy New Target: $7.5 Initiate

24/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

More notable recent MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MTBC Reports 93% Revenue Growth in Second Quarter 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MTBC, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MTBC to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 7, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “MTBC Declares Dividends on Non-Convertible Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MTBC, Inc. (MTBC) CEO Stephen Snyder on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp., a healthcare information technology company, provides an integrated suite of Web solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $58.52 million. It principally offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management solutions and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day operation of a medical practice; electronic health record solutions, which enables clients to reduce paperwork and qualify for government incentives; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides ChartsPro, a Web EHR solution; transcription, coding, indexing, and other ancillary services; clearinghouse services, which enables clients to track claim status and includes batch electronic claim and payment transaction clearing services, as well as Web access for claim corrections; and electronic data interchange management system that audits, manages, and controls the exchange of information.

The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $4.865. About 11,203 shares traded. MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) has risen 0.64% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTBC News: 04/04/2018 – MTBC Announces $10.5 M Public Offering of Non-Convertible Preferred Stk; 20/04/2018 – Mansoor Pediatrics Finds EHR and Billing Success Using MTBC Customization; 02/04/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Practice Fusion Joins MTBC; 20/04/2018 – DJ Medical Transcription Billing Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTBC); 07/05/2018 – MTBC Expects to Pay Between $10 and $12M From Its Available Cash Balance; 07/05/2018 – MTBC TO BUY ORION HEALTHCORP; 07/05/2018 – MTBC Says Orion Healthcorp Acquisition Agreement That Could Increase Rev by at Least 50%; 07/05/2018 – MTBC Signs Acquisition Agreement that could Increase Revenues by at least 50%; 07/05/2018 – MEDICAL TRANSCRIPTION BILLING CORP – UPON DEAL CLOSING, EXPECTS TRANSACTION WOULD INCREASE MTBC’S ANNUALIZED REVENUES BY AT LEAST 50 PCT; 19/03/2018 talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This Oil Stock Continues to Make Its Case That It’s One of the Best in the Business – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. EOG Resources had 22 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Robert W. Baird. Credit Suisse maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer initiated the shares of EOG in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Susquehanna on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24.