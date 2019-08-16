Roosevelt Investment Group Has Cut Its Stake in E O G Resources (EOG) as Stock Declined; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Main Street Research Trimmed Its Position

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 8,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $182.59. About 13.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive–Fred Campbell on Facebook, Google Censorship: `Conservatism Itself Is at Stake’; 02/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Tells Vox It Will Take `A Few Years’ to Fix Facebook; 12/04/2018 – “Facebook right now is the epicenter of the data (scandal). I don’t think that they are the only company that has done this,” Patrick Armstrong, CIO at Plurimi Investment Managers, said; 19/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS MISUSE FOR POLITICAL PURPOSES OF PERSONAL DATA BELONGING TO FACEBOOK USERS — IF CONFIRMED — IS NOT ACCEPTABLE; 27/03/2018 – Maryland AG: Attorney General Frosh Joins Bipartisan Coalition of State AGs in Demanding Answers from Facebook – 3/26/2018; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Johnson: Rep. Johnson to Goodlatte: Bring Facebook CEO to Judiciary Committee to Testify; 21/03/2018 – India warns against social media data misuse ahead of elections; 27/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg turns down request from Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee to; 23/04/2018 – Alphabet Earnings: Signs of Weakness But at Least It’s Not Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – The British political consulting firm at the center of Facebook’s data scandal announced on Wednesday the Facebook data leak only affected 30 million users

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in E O G Resources Inc (EOG) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 4,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 97,959 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.32 million, down from 102,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in E O G Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $74.94. About 3.19 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $802.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 18,738 shares to 117,153 shares, valued at $18.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 137,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc Ordinary.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Which Big Oil & Gas Stock Is the Prettiest Pig at the Carnival? – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EOG Resources’ Q2 production, revenues rise despite weaker pricing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0.18% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 60,817 shares. Middleton & Ma holds 0.46% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 30,244 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania Co has invested 0.11% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Taurus Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 2.41% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Delta Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.27% stake. 1St Source Natl Bank invested in 6,336 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com stated it has 124,765 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gru Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 230,482 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 878,303 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Hudson Bay Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 6,500 shares. Novare Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 60,869 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. First Retail Bank Of Omaha invested in 137,259 shares. Clearbridge Ltd stated it has 280 shares. Pnc Services Group accumulated 0.04% or 367,320 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glynn Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 242,839 shares or 7.49% of the stock. Decatur Cap Management invested in 83,761 shares or 2.7% of the stock. Pinnacle Assoc owns 0.46% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 120,988 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc owns 332,079 shares. Quadrant Capital Lc holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 17,240 shares. Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Farallon Cap Management Limited Company stated it has 1.83M shares or 2.45% of all its holdings. Milestone Grp Inc accumulated 2,149 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reported 18,330 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Marathon Trading Mngmt Lc has invested 0.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of reported 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) invested in 5,050 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.81% or 11,220 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 527,404 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Regulatory Issues Will Have Little Effect on Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook simplifies Group privacy settings – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Overstock Updates tZero, Blockchain Initiatives – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Video Ad Push, User Growth to Aid Facebook’s (FB) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46M and $314.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc Amer Shs F (NYSE:UL) by 8,940 shares to 244,971 shares, valued at $14.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.53 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.