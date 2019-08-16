Roosevelt Investment Group Has Cut Cme Group (CME) Stake By $1.23 Million; Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Had 2 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Mondi PLC (LON:MNDI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Mondi PLC has GBX 2200 highest and GBX 1850 lowest target. GBX 1950’s average target is 27.24% above currents GBX 1532.5 stock price. Mondi PLC had 19 analyst reports since February 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 2000 target in Monday, August 5 report. The stock of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, March 1. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, August 2. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Goldman Sachs. Goldman Sachs maintained Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) on Tuesday, April 23 with “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained the shares of MNDI in report on Monday, February 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 7 by UBS. See Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 2070.00 New Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2200.00 New Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2200.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2200.00 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2200.00 New Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2200.00 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2200.00 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2200.00 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2200.00 Maintain

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased Cme Group Inc (CME) stake by 6.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 7,530 shares as Cme Group Inc (CME)’s stock rose 10.91%. The Roosevelt Investment Group Inc holds 116,407 shares with $19.16 million value, down from 123,937 last quarter. Cme Group Inc now has $75.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $212.19. About 448,784 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 15; 23/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER TOPPING 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 05/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: UP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON FIRMER WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES, FUND BUYING AFTER JUNE 1LCM8 TOPS 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 24/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT ON LATE MONDAY’S HIGHER WHOLESALE BEEF VALUES, FUTURES’ DISCOUNTS TO CASH PRICE EXPECTATIONS -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CME GROUP – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO ALLOW CME TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE (CORRECTS; 29/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 AND AUGUST 1LCQ8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000-CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE; 13/03/2018 – Illinois Cannabis Education Expo 1st to Include Patient Education & Professional CME/CEU Platforms!; 09/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUTURE’S DISCOUNTS TO THIS WEEK’S CASH PRICES -TRADE; 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT; 15/03/2018 – CME in approach for Michael Spencer’s £2.6bn Nex Group

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 98,067 shares. British Columbia Management has invested 0.13% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). First Washington reported 2.84% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.22% or 66,763 shares. Stillwater Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,486 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Markets has 47,884 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Finemark Natl Bancorp holds 0.31% or 32,349 shares in its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il accumulated 3,827 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 14 shares. Eagle Ridge Management has 51,657 shares. Greystone Managed invested in 17,546 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings reported 697,391 shares. Whitnell Com has invested 0.16% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Fred Alger Management invested in 0.06% or 92,393 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Svcs has invested 0.4% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Among 5 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CME Group has $24000 highest and $150 lowest target. $195.40’s average target is -7.91% below currents $212.19 stock price. CME Group had 15 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rating on Thursday, May 2. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $17500 target. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 3 by Wells Fargo. On Wednesday, June 5 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. UBS maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rating on Wednesday, July 3. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $19400 target. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CME in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Sell” rating and $150 target in Friday, March 22 report.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why The Current Uncertain Macroeconomic Environment Is A Boon For CME – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NEM, BBY, CME – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Research Reports: Bristol-Myers, CME Group, Chubb & More – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME Group (CME) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for CME Group (CME) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased Aptiv Plc Ordinary stake by 33,881 shares to 154,930 valued at $12.32 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr S&P Smallcap S&P Smallcap 600 I (IJR) stake by 27,941 shares and now owns 51,684 shares. Ishares Edge Msci Usa Qualit Etf (QUAL) was raised too.

The stock increased 1.46% or GBX 22 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1532.5. About 1.24M shares traded. Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.