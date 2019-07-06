Roosevelt Investment Group Has Boosted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position By $380,730; Sears Hometown & Outlet Stores (SHOS) Sentiment Is 2.2

Sears Hometown & Outlet Stores Inc (SHOS) investors sentiment increased to 2.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 11 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 5 sold and decreased their equity positions in Sears Hometown & Outlet Stores Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 11.26 million shares, up from 10.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Sears Hometown & Outlet Stores Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 7.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 116% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc acquired 3,430 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Roosevelt Investment Group Inc holds 6,387 shares with $709,000 value, up from 2,957 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $256.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days

The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.53. About 17,863 shares traded. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (SHOS) has risen 32.22% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOS News: 19/04/2018 – Sears Hometown and Outlet 4Q Loss $33.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sears Hometown & Outlet Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHOS); 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Louisiana Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 09/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Kennett Sears Hometown Store; 16/04/2018 – New Sears Hometown Store Opens in Wichita Falls; 09/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Blakely Sears Hometown Store; 25/04/2018 – New Sears Hometown Store Opens in Pleasantville; 27/03/2018 – Cortez Sears Hometown Store Offers Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience; 06/03/2018 Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Erie Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Cortez Sears Hometown Store

Rbs Partners L.P. holds 4.22% of its portfolio in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. for 4.77 million shares. Chou Associates Management Inc. owns 1.30 million shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nantahala Capital Management Llc has 0.14% invested in the company for 2.14 million shares. The New York-based Towerview Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Gsa Capital Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 29,500 shares.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. engages in the retail sale of home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, and hardware in the United States. The company has market cap of $57.44 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Sears Hometown and Hardware, and Sears Outlet. It currently has negative earnings. The Sears Hometown and Hardware segment operates Sears Hometown Stores that offer services and products across a selection of merchandise categories, including home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, sporting goods, and household goods; and Sears Hardware Stores, which provide services and products across a range of merchandise categories, such as home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, other home improvement products, fasteners, electrical supplies, and plumbing supplies, as well as proprietary in-store services comprising blade sharpening, key cutting, and screen repair.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $457,888 activity. The insider WOODFORD BRENT sold 4 shares worth $451. BRAVERMAN ALAN N also sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Monday, May 6. UBS has “Buy” rating and $16500 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, March 25. Morgan Stanley maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, June 13 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, April 9. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, April 12.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 1,103 shares to 18,098 valued at $32.23M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 8,570 shares and now owns 160,684 shares. Class A was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,839 were accumulated by Greenleaf. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Guardian Cap Advisors Lp holds 5,467 shares. Natl Asset Inc owns 39,412 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Landscape Cap Management Limited Company accumulated 0.05% or 5,104 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn, California-based fund reported 12.08M shares. Pennsylvania-based Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership has invested 1.75% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Redwood Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Illinois-based Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Com Il has invested 2.83% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Court Place Advsr Ltd has 0.68% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,220 shares. Parkwood Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 3,601 are held by Albert D Mason Incorporated. Bokf Na has 0.49% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 81,705 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Moreover, Destination Wealth Management has 1.59% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).