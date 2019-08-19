Roosevelt Investment Group Decreased Prologis (PLD) Position by $357,414; Valuation Rose; As Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) Share Value Rose, Lafayette Investments Decreased Position

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 5,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 165,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.89 million, down from 170,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $83.74. About 677,016 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) by 43.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 21,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 27,943 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, down from 49,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $98.48. About 399,093 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different; 06/03/2018 – MMC CORPORATION-UNIT GRANTED FURTHER 30 YR CONCESSION FOR OPERATIONS OF NORTH PORT & SOUTH PORT OF PORT KLANG EFFECTIVE FROM 1 DEC 2013 TO 30 NOV 2043; 12/04/2018 – Marsh to Power Next-Gen Insurance Products and Distribution Channels with Launch of Marsh Digital Labs; 30/05/2018 – Football Rumors: East Notes: Patriots, Marsh, Dolphins, Carroo, Eagles; 23/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named `Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q Net MYR41.3M; 07/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 08/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer; 09/03/2018 – HYARD – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP

Lafayette Investments Inc, which manages about $370.11M and $271.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,649 shares to 18,571 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Del Com Ser by 8,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Holding Co (NYSE:DIS).

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $802.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 18,738 shares to 117,153 shares, valued at $18.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 12,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95 million for 22.51 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

