Roosevelt Investment Group Decreased Its Stake in Old Dominion Freight Lns (ODFL) by $885,888 as Market Value Rose; Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Shareholder Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Lowered Its Holding

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Lns (ODFL) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 6,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,381 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.53M, down from 127,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Lns for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $149.26. About 1.40M shares traded or 183.77% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 12/04/2018 – Billboard: Carrie Underwood, Old Dominion Set to Play Inaugural Live In The Vineyard Goes Country; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT SAYS GREG GANTT TO BECOME CEO; 16/03/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trade; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – SAYS EXPECTS A GRADUAL PICK-UP FROM 2H 2018 WITH DEMAND OUTGROWING NEW ADDITIONS TO THE FLEET; 05/03/2018 Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Quarter 2018; 03/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Earl Congdon Senior Executive Chairman; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FOR QTR-TO-DATE PERIOD, LTL REV/HUNDREDWEIGHT INCREASED 5.9% VS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Greg C. Gantt CEO; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Planned Executive Leadership Team Transition

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 71.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 163,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,977 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $483,000, down from 227,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.59. About 9.28M shares traded or 39.67% up from the average. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 41.52% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum: Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Barbara J. Faulkenberry and Joseph C. Gatto, Jr. Elected to Board; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 24/04/2018 – Diversified Gas & Oil Significantly Strengthens Management Capabilities; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q EPS 27c; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Callon Petroleum Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPE); 04/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 11; 09/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum at Group Dinner Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SEES FY PRODUCTION 29.5 TO 32.0 BOE/D

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $802.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,381 shares to 65,607 shares, valued at $15.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 13,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,794 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 7.04% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.99 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $172.41M for 17.52 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Clark Cap Mgmt Group has invested 0.72% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Moreover, Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 0.1% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 143,662 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 57,580 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.63% or 7,028 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 174,498 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 13,923 shares. Korea Investment Corp stated it has 72,017 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.03% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Eaton Vance invested in 0.01% or 20,000 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment reported 2.76% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.21% or 44,108 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Communications Lp has 0.02% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 220,586 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.23 per share. CPE’s profit will be $45.58M for 8.24 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Callon Petroleum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 47,256 shares to 307,938 shares, valued at $16.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 110,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).