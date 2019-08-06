Roosevelt Investment Group Decreased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 5.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 1,103 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Roosevelt Investment Group Inc holds 18,098 shares with $32.23 million value, down from 19,201 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $884.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $23.37 during the last trading session, reaching $1788.5. About 3.73M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY – AS FIRST STEP IN PARTNERSHIP, BEST BUY WILL LAUNCH MORE THAN TEN 4K AND HD FIRE TV EDITION MODELS FROM TOSHIBA, INSIGNIA, BEGINNING THIS SUMMER; 09/04/2018 – Amazon has an underground subculture that trades reviews for deals – and the company is finally cracking down; 04/04/2018 – Variety: Canneseries: Rai’s `The Hunter’ Falls Prey to Amazon Prime Video; 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Amazon severs ties with top Washingon lobbying firms; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS WILL WORK WITHIN ANY NEW REGULATIONS AND FIND NEW WAY TO DELIGHT CUSTOMERS; 03/04/2018 – Trump jabs Amazon for a fourth time in a week, saying the post office loses billions serving retailer; 22/05/2018 – Russia Today: Surveillance state? Amazon selling facial recognition technology to govt `threatens freedom’; 03/04/2018 – Would Putin Go Postal Over Amazon?; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP: AMAZON SHOULD PAY POST OFFICE COSTS, NOT U.S. TAXPAYER; 03/04/2018 – Trump says U.S. subsidizes Amazon for shipping

Among 2 analysts covering Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.31 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stake by 25,851 shares to 263,088 valued at $19.72M in 2019Q1. It also upped Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) stake by 16,761 shares and now owns 78,366 shares. Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. M Partners reinitiated Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 15 to “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Evercore on Monday, March 4.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $3.25 million activity. $1.99 million worth of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares were bought by Alafi Christopher D.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company has market cap of $462.03 million. The firm is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. It currently has negative earnings. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease.