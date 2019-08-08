Roosevelt Investment Group Decreased Holding in Prologis (PLD) as Stock Value Rose; As Facebook Class A (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Cutter & Company Brokerage Increased Its Holding by $300,460

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 11.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 1,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 17,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 15,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $185.12. About 1.73 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Curbs Data Broker Information Sharing; Turner CEO Testimony; Strong ‘Roseanne’ Ratings; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp will be ‘more open’ to advertisers, says Facebook Messaging head; 26/03/2018 – FTC CONFIRMS IT HAS AN OPEN NON-PUBLIC PROBE INTO FB PRACTICES; 10/04/2018 – Sen. @tedcruz went hard after #MarkZuckerberg, implying that Facebook is biased toward conservatives: “Does Facebook consider itself a neutral public forum?” #MarkZuckerberg: Facebook is a “platform for all ideas; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Says Worth Considering Paid Subscriptions: TOPLive; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer says earnings, Snap and Facebook’s management rescued the social media giant from its data-mining rut; 23/04/2018 – @j_p_jacques @DonutShorts TV viewers attention is sold to advertisers, but not to the extent than $FB users are. TV produces content, which is arguably the “product”. Users produce the bulk of FB content. FB allows advertisers to target in ways far more personal than TV advertising; 06/03/2018 – COPY OF COMPLAINT NOT IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE IN ONLINE COURT RECORDS; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Says Cambridge Analytica Audit on Hold Amid U.K. Probe; 27/03/2018 – National Post: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism: source…

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 5,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 165,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.89 million, down from 170,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.58. About 93,272 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Capital Management Ltd Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,596 shares. Butensky And Cohen Security Inc has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ntv Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 22,873 shares. Cibc Bancshares Usa holds 0.79% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 33,501 shares. Courage Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.55% or 24,800 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs has 53,703 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Com has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Chesley Taft Associates Limited Liability has 0.59% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 42,305 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 13.75 million are held by Legal And General Group Public Limited Liability Corporation. State Farm Mutual Automobile accumulated 2.27M shares or 0.48% of the stock. Archon Prns Llc has invested 2.31% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 253,553 shares. Advisory Network Ltd Liability Co owns 25,631 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Il stated it has 2,391 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $802.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 166,846 shares to 170,483 shares, valued at $10.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cincinnati stated it has 1.71% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Raymond James Assoc invested in 641,667 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Security Cap Rech & has invested 4.71% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.32% or 16,000 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,691 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 27,277 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0.01% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Roosevelt Gru reported 165,180 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Davis Selected Advisers invested in 0.12% or 347,998 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 205,110 shares. Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited has invested 0.04% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Employees Retirement Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 443,672 shares.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $600.83M for 21.66 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.