Roosevelt Investment Group Cut Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding by $2.44 Million as Share Value Rose; Brandes Investment Partners LP Increases Stake in Credit Suisse Group (CS)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $802.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 18,738 shares to 117,153 shares, valued at $18.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qurate Retail Inc. by 49,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 8.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.11 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.10B for 22.85 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodstock invested 1.28% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Uss Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.49% or 226,185 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Co, a Ohio-based fund reported 18,765 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The invested in 115,003 shares. Cypress Capital Limited Liability Corp (Wy) owns 117 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Pacific Global Invest Mngmt reported 0.16% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Seabridge Invest owns 150 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Llc holds 0.1% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 10,450 shares. The Georgia-based Homrich And Berg has invested 0.07% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). First Finance Bancorporation invested in 0.04% or 1,193 shares. Hilton Capital Mgmt Lc has 93,101 shares. Pinnacle stated it has 59,511 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Incorporated reported 0.43% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Zwj Investment Counsel holds 0.02% or 1,382 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

