Roosevelt Investment Group Cut Its Prologis (PLD) Position as Market Value Rose; Hill (HRC) Shareholder Bernzott Capital Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $1.61 Million as Share Value Rose

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Hill (HRC) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 15,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 135,262 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.32 million, down from 150,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Hill for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $106.01. About 209,651 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM RAISES QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Adj EPS 88c; 01/05/2018 – IMRIS and Hill-Rom Announce Commercial Launch of New Magnetic Resonance Neurosurgical Table; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom To Divest Certain of Its Third-Party Rental Business to Universal Hospital Services; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 6, BOARD ELECTED WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.57-$4.6; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.12-Adj EPS $1.14

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 5,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 165,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.89 million, down from 170,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $82.05. About 1.13M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) by 34,814 shares to 75,683 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95M for 22.06 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $826.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,430 shares to 77,708 shares, valued at $10.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) by 172,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 613,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Artisan Partners (NYSE:APAM).