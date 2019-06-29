Roosevelt Investment Group Cut Cme Group (CME) Stake; 1 Analysts Covering TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET)

Among 3 analysts covering Trinet Group (NYSE:TNET), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Trinet Group had 3 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 15 by JP Morgan. The stock of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, February 15. On Tuesday, February 12 the stock rating was upgraded by William Blair to “Outperform”. See TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) latest ratings:

15/02/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold Upgrade

15/02/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $53 New Target: $60 Upgrade

12/02/2019 Broker: William Blair Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased Cme Group Inc (CME) stake by 6.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 7,530 shares as Cme Group Inc (CME)’s stock rose 0.79%. The Roosevelt Investment Group Inc holds 116,407 shares with $19.16 million value, down from 123,937 last quarter. Cme Group Inc now has $69.49B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $194.11. About 971,027 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 15/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 14; 04/05/2018 – After rocky start to SOFR, investors may be slow to embrace futures; 24/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 23; 26/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 25; 30/03/2018 – Fintech `alley cat’ Michael Spencer gets the cream with CME deal; 11/04/2018 – CME revokes approved status for Rusal’s aluminium; 20/03/2018 – Disrupting Business: Blockchain Technology Offers Solutions Across the Board; 11/04/2018 – Rusal removed from share, debt indexes, metal suspended; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 22/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 21

The stock increased 0.27% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $67.8. About 717,971 shares traded or 132.58% up from the average. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 16.64% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET GROUP INC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 29/03/2018 TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Net $54M; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET HR CORP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Ratings On TriNet Group Inc; Outlook Positive; 07/05/2018 – TriNet Names Olivier Kohler Senior Vice President and Chief Operations Officer; 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 29/03/2018 – TRINET NAMES MENDENHALL CHIEF MKTG OFFICER/CHIEF COMMUN OFFICER; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Trinet’s Ba3 Cfr, Revises Outlook To Positive; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q EPS 75c

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $4.75 billion. The firm offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; local, state, and federal employment and benefit laws; and other services. It has a 24.33 P/E ratio. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Mgmt Lc (Wy) reported 236 shares. California-based Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Atria Ltd Co reported 1,753 shares. 4,925 were reported by Tompkins Fincl Corp. Front Barnett Assoc Lc invested in 1,408 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Laurion Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 45,005 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Weiss Multi holds 37,000 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 2.53M were accumulated by Fiera. New England And Retirement Grp accumulated 2,640 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 1.28M shares. Aviva Pcl holds 0.33% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 303,374 shares.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) stake by 137,301 shares to 227,375 valued at $13.82M in 2019Q1. It also upped Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) stake by 166,846 shares and now owns 170,483 shares. Ishares Edge Msci Usa Qualit Etf (QUAL) was raised too.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.36 million activity. Pietrowicz John W. also sold $3.36M worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) shares.

Among 8 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group had 16 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, June 5. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, February 15 to “Underweight”. J.P. Morgan maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Friday, March 22 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 15. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Bernstein. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Friday, January 11. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Barclays Capital.