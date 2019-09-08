Roosevelt Investment Group Continues to Hold Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); As Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Waters Parkerson & Company Decreased by $484,191 Its Holding

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 6,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 506,547 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.49 million, down from 512,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.04. About 4.10M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 23/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – CO, SANQUIN SIGN MULTIPLE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SEROLOGICAL EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES; 10/04/2018 – GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott predicts success in reworking NAFTA for an ‘even better’ deal

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 5,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 171,763 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.01M, up from 166,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $802.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 5,118 shares to 82,390 shares, valued at $12.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 24,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,784 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 25.61 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 18,800 shares to 59,157 shares, valued at $12.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 11,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs (ZMH).