Roosevelt Investment Group Continues to Hold Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Alliancebernstein LP Stake in Anthem (ANTM) Has Cut as Market Value Rose

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 79,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 2.79M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $800.50M, down from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $250.45. About 1.26 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 116% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 3,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 6,387 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $709,000, up from 2,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $138.83. About 5.22 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months

More recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Anthem, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.29B for 13.04 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rh by 46,763 shares to 80,871 shares, valued at $8.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 2.64M shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.81 million shares, and has risen its stake in Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 216,318 shares to 18,118 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 24,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,784 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walt Disney Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings.