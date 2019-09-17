Roosevelt Investment Group Continues to Hold Holding in Keysight Technologies (KEYS); Ryder System (R) Holder Fiduciary Management Cut Its Position as Stock Price Declined

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Ryder System Inc. (R) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 15,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.77M, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Ryder System Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 474,620 shares traded. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 30.71% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 07/03/2018 – Ryder Honors Mexican Trucking Companies for Service Excellence during Eighth Annual Recognition Event; 03/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC – ACQUISITION, COMPLETED ON APRIL 2, 2018, IS EXPECTED TO BE NOMINALLY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC R.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.55 TO $4.80; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 24/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC R.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Ryder Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/03/2018 – Ryder First Quarter Conference Call Scheduled for April 24, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Ryder Introduces RyderGyde™, a Mobile Commercial Fleet Management App and the Only One of its Kind to Offer the Ability to Schedule Maintenance Services within Seconds; 30/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Golf-Westwood, Harrington, McDowell, Donald named Ryder Cup vice-captains

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 101.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 76,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 152,396 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.69M, up from 75,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $98.98. About 842,109 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) by 559,890 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $64.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN) by 233,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Robert Half Int’l. Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Analysts await Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 8.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.64 per share. R’s profit will be $80.00M for 8.93 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Ryder System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold R shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.28 million shares or 1.72% more from 44.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited reported 31,700 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 1 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 38,684 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 54,592 shares. 4,600 were reported by Oakbrook Limited Liability Company. Cornercap Invest Counsel has 18,315 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Wedge L LP Nc holds 0.17% or 250,541 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). State Street stated it has 0.01% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Parkside Commercial Bank And owns 15 shares. Kames Public Ltd reported 0.05% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) or 3,135 shares. Fiduciary Management Inc Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1.39M shares. Vanguard Gp owns 5.04 million shares. Dean Inv Assocs Ltd Co invested in 96,215 shares or 0.81% of the stock.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $854.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,510 shares to 297,089 shares, valued at $39.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 37,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,648 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 39,006 shares. Toth Financial Advisory stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Shell Asset holds 0.05% or 22,906 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.19% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has 0.08% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Chevy Chase Inc accumulated 157,221 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP owns 13,109 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mcrae Capital Management reported 29,860 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.74 million shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 25,161 shares. Petrus Tru Co Lta stated it has 0.04% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 156,748 are owned by Loomis Sayles And Com Limited Partnership. Private Advisor Gru Ltd has 4,489 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

