Roosevelt Investment Group Continues to Hold Holding in Home Depot (HD); Ashford Capital Management Has Increased Its Position in Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) by $1.26 Million

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 5,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The hedge fund held 89,191 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.95 million, up from 84,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marketaxess Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 11.03% or $46.27 during the last trading session, reaching $373.13. About 527,258 shares traded or 15.47% up from the average. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record Diluted EPS of $1.27; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q REV. $114.7M, EST. $114.2M; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q EPS $1.27, EST. $1.23; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 06/04/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $73.6B :MKTX US; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $3.7B :MKTX US; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q EPS $1.27; 03/04/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for March 2018

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 2,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 108,553 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.83M, up from 106,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $231.82. About 2.28M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 21,290 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Gulf International Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited has invested 0.89% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lipe Dalton stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, First Long Island has 3.09% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Kornitzer Cap Management Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 46,002 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Lc holds 0.23% or 6,765 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt invested in 592 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp invested 0.79% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Noesis Capital Mangement Corp accumulated 3,493 shares. Flow Traders Us Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 1,569 shares. Private Wealth Ltd Company holds 1.61% or 51,085 shares in its portfolio. 30,826 are owned by Strategic Advisors Lc. Advisory Rech owns 0.33% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 89,450 shares. First Allied Advisory holds 38,003 shares. Qci Asset Management New York, New York-based fund reported 81,059 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Home Depot (HD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Industries Investors Should Reassess in Light of Climate Change – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) by 6,923 shares to 141,295 shares, valued at $18.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,399 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell Reed Fin Inc has 591,969 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Bluecrest reported 11,334 shares. Bartlett Com Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 200 shares. Davenport And Ltd accumulated 0% or 1,100 shares. D E Shaw & Inc reported 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 11,800 shares. 3,163 are held by Tobam. M&T Bankshares has 0.01% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.1% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 1,362 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company has invested 0.01% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Citigroup Inc owns 11,528 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ranger Inv Management Lp reported 301 shares. Arrowstreet Lp invested in 181,709 shares or 0.11% of the stock. New York-based Bamco Incorporated Ny has invested 0.33% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

More notable recent MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for December 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on January 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is MarketAxess (MKTX) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think ” Yes ” – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for June 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MarketAxess Names Chris Concannon as President and Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VB, ATO, MKTX, BURL: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 101,000 shares to 64,600 shares, valued at $772,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argan Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 9,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 730,057 shares, and cut its stake in Purefunds Ise Cyber Security Etf.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $358,490 activity.