Roosevelt Investment Group Continues to Hold Holding in Chevron (CVX); Prudential Finl (PRU) Holder Zacks Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 12,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 672,190 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.76M, up from 659,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $102.21. About 714,911 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two West Virginia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINL AUM $1.156T AS AT MARCH 31; 30/04/2018 – Tabitha Bell of Sandy, Utah named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 12/03/2018 – Prudential Provides $152 Million to Refinance Canada Solar Farms; 30/04/2018 – Two Colorado youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 27/03/2018 – Prudential develops innovative process with PIC to help small pensions de-risk; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-Prudential’s PGIM names Ken Poliziani chief marketing officer; 30/04/2018 – Rosie Colucci of Palatine, Illinois named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 01/05/2018 – Kunal Patel joins PGIM Fixed Income’s London office; 22/03/2018 – Alta Energy Completes Zero Energy Retrofit of Amenities Building at Santa Clara Office Park

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 16,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,366 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.65 million, up from 61,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $124.76. About 2.39 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES 2ND WHEATSTONE TRAIN STARTING IN 2Q 2018; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Announces that Maricela Caballero will Succeed Greg Wagner as Vice President of Human Re; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Glencore is said to near $1 bln Chevron Southern Africa deal- Bloomberg; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 05:38 PM; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Limited owns 692 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Mgmt reported 30,185 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. America First Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,028 shares. Davenport Ltd holds 1.16% or 753,675 shares in its portfolio. Meritage Port Mgmt holds 50,159 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Stockton, California-based fund reported 26,008 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 19,756 shares. Fin Engines Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mastrapasqua Asset Management, a Tennessee-based fund reported 45,678 shares. 200,962 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. Td Asset Management holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.94M shares. Private Wealth Advsrs holds 23,753 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Mairs Pwr stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The Minnesota-based Accredited Invsts Inc has invested 0.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Mercantile Trust reported 0.21% stake.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $802.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 5,034 shares to 165,180 shares, valued at $11.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 62,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,952 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 5,876 shares to 3,905 shares, valued at $229,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (NYSE:PSB) by 2,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,640 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.