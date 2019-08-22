Roosevelt Investment Group Boosted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $743,650; Stock Value Declined; Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Holder First Long Island Investors Has Lowered Position by $4.98 Million

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 30.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 69,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 154,946 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.23M, down from 224,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $61.24. About 2.34M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 5,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 171,763 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.01 million, up from 166,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $131.54. About 4.14 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 24,179 shares to 8,784 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Healthcare (XLV) by 48,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,761 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Health Care Etf (VHT).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grace White Ny has 40,800 shares. Rench Wealth Mngmt invested 2.97% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 94,984 are owned by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd. Bangor Bancorporation holds 0.61% or 23,121 shares. Asset Incorporated accumulated 0.4% or 3,772 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Com invested 2.27% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc owns 1.00 million shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Lc holds 1.19% or 9.63M shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Com holds 1.22% or 25,832 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.67% or 7,434 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa owns 7,967 shares. Barr E S & owns 264,970 shares or 3.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.16% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 38,600 shares. Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Llc holds 28,986 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust Com holds 288,892 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Invest Technology Inc has invested 0.47% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cap Invest Services Of America Incorporated owns 170,263 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. Carlson Cap LP holds 0.42% or 327,070 shares in its portfolio. Addenda Capital Inc invested in 87,857 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 0.2% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 4.72M shares. Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.06% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moody Bancorporation Trust Division has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 32,479 shares in its portfolio. Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.14% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Hendershot holds 3.74% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 150,700 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 21,739 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Smithfield Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 380 shares. Hills Retail Bank holds 8,878 shares.

