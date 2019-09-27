Roosevelt Investment Group Boosted Chevron (CVX) Position by $306,404; Legg Mason (LM) Stock Rose While Gam Holding Ag Cut by $610,508 Its Stake

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 2,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 80,837 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.06 million, up from 78,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $119.35. About 2.45M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT; 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 33.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 16,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 32,089 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, down from 48,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 137,848 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES INVESTIGATION IN SEC FILING TODAY; 27/04/2018 – VP Lattin Gifts 238 Of Legg Mason Inc; 28/03/2018 – Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/03/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated MLP Update Is Now Available; 22/03/2018 – Royce International Premier Fund Wins a 2018 Thomson Reuters Lipper Fund Classification Award; 12/04/2018 – OEHHA: OEHHA Issues 100th Fish Advisory: Guidelines for Legg Lake in LA County Provide Safe Eating Advice for Four Species of; 17/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy; 09/05/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated Closed-End Funds Commentaries Now Available; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Raises Quarter Dividend to 34c; 16/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July, August and September 2018

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Chevron Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CVX) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron faces potential fines for Gorgon LNG emissions – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Dow falls nearly 150 points on losses for shares of UnitedHealth, Walt Disney – MarketWatch” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $854.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Lns (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2,733 shares to 118,648 shares, valued at $17.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,089 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Point Prns Ltd Liability holds 13,616 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. 14,083 are held by Brighton Jones Ltd Com. Philadelphia Communications reported 1.08% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Company invested in 1.67% or 21,143 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr has 1,340 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Clean Yield holds 0.14% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 3,013 shares. Oakwood Cap Management Ltd Liability Ca has invested 2.02% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Adage Prtn Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Choate Inv Advsr has 24,691 shares. Dodge Cox holds 0.03% or 339,631 shares. Grassi Invest Mgmt reported 1.4% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability, Rhode Island-based fund reported 11,575 shares. First Bankshares owns 1.42% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 74,960 shares. Spirit Of America Corp Ny has 90,175 shares. S&Co Inc invested in 53,966 shares.

More notable recent Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Legg Mason Appoints Nelson Peltz And Ed Garden Of Trian Partners To Board Of Directors – PRNewswire” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trian close to settlement with Legg Mason – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Legg Mason’s Stock Is Cheap. But Probably For Good Reason – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Legg Mason Reports Assets Under Management and Flows for August 2019 – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Nelson Peltz reportedly considering activist fight at Legg Mason – Baltimore Business Journal” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold LM shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 74.07 million shares or 5.63% more from 70.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer And Co reported 0.01% stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Shell Asset Com holds 0.02% or 21,348 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 22,100 shares. Moreover, Laffer Invests has 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). New York-based Mufg Americas Corp has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Synovus Fin Corporation invested in 0% or 634 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% or 76,521 shares. Tru Com Of Vermont reported 800 shares. Van Eck holds 0% or 291 shares. 46,160 were reported by Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Td Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Bessemer Group Inc has 5,794 shares for 0% of their portfolio.