Roof Eidam & Maycock Cut Apple (AAPL) Position; Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (IGI) Has 1 Sentiment

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc (IGI) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 8 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 8 sold and reduced their positions in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 935,314 shares, down from 1.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 7 Increased: 7 New Position: 1.

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 24.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roof Eidam & Maycock sold 5,477 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Roof Eidam & Maycock holds 16,555 shares with $3.15M value, down from 22,032 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $964.35B valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $213.39. About 7.24 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new iPad at education-themed event; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina as a potential site for its new campus; 23/05/2018 – Apple Avoids Amazon’s Beauty Contest, Searches Secretly for New Campus; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 08/03/2018 – Apple finds more serious supplier problems as its audits expand; 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video); 15/05/2018 – Apple Futures Surge as China’s Freeze Spurs Record Turnover; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s $100bn share buyback plan; 25/04/2018 – `NO POT OF GOLD’ FOR IRELAND ON APPLE ARREARS: FIN MINISTER; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s self-driving partnership is the next phase of ‘Apple as a service,’ Gene Munster says

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sanders Cap Ltd Liability Co invested in 8.13M shares or 7.35% of the stock. 82,588 were reported by Clear Harbor Asset Llc. 127,053 were accumulated by Biondo Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Keystone Finance Planning reported 10,834 shares. 19,069 are held by Kessler Investment Lc. Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stillwater Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3.62% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 46,573 shares. Moreover, Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Palisades Hudson Asset Lp invested in 1.27% or 10,373 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has invested 1.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Financial In invested in 12,000 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Llc holds 6.08% or 29,549 shares in its portfolio. Family Mngmt accumulated 44,806 shares or 3.67% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 172,087 shares for 2.67% of their portfolio.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 1.50% above currents $213.39 stock price. Apple had 74 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by UBS. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, May 1. Wedbush maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Thursday, March 21 with “Outperform” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, June 4 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report. Wedbush maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, July 19. UBS maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Reduce” rating by HSBC on Wednesday, April 10.

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 13,910 shares to 20,003 valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (EEM) stake by 16,490 shares and now owns 28,450 shares. Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd was raised too.

The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.94. About 16,820 shares traded. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) has risen 10.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $226.80 million. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. It currently has negative earnings. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Usca Ria Llc holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. for 166,817 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc owns 14,669 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clenar Muke Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 43,659 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.03% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 14,300 shares.