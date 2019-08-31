Roof Eidam & Maycock Has Boosted Stake in Pfizer (PFE) as Stock Declined; Wesco Intl (WCC) Market Valuation Declined While New Amsterdam Partners Has Trimmed Position by $915,575

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 17,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 102,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, down from 119,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 323,505 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 24,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 80,805 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 56,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 12.90 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/05/2018 – PFIZER SAYS EPIPEN PRODUCT REMAINS AVAILABLE; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer New Drug Sales Show Strength as Investors Wait for M&A; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER’S BIOSIMILAR RETACRIT® (EPOETIN ALFA-EPBX) APPROVED BY U; 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES 294.3B YEN; 23/04/2018 – FDA declines to approve Pfizer’s biosimilar to Roche’s cancer drug; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare heart disease drug succeeded in a late-stage study; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sales Disappoint as Investors Wait for Strategic M&A; 24/05/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS ACCORD RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT PFIZER VIOLATED FALSE CLAIMS ACT

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “GlycoMimetics Falls 50% After Disappointing Results For Sickle Cell Drug Trial – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bank & Trust invested in 21.19M shares or 0.99% of the stock. Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt Ltd holds 697,754 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Greenleaf Trust holds 251,272 shares. Willis Invest Counsel has 0.85% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 387,800 shares. Sta Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7,823 shares. The California-based Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv has invested 1.35% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Clearbridge Investments Lc reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Heritage Invsts Mngmt Corp, Maryland-based fund reported 405,221 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Com invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 3.80M were accumulated by Raymond James Svcs Advsrs. Suvretta Capital Mgmt Lc owns 1.28 million shares. The New York-based Cannell Peter B has invested 0.51% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Oarsman Cap Inc invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Armstrong Henry H accumulated 11,031 shares. Guardian Life Of America owns 16,011 shares.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00 million and $253.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 5,560 shares to 71,378 shares, valued at $7.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 11,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 309,627 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 4,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.02% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Golden Gate Private Equity Incorporated holds 55,300 shares. Olstein Management Limited Partnership holds 1.5% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) or 172,000 shares. Frontier Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.21% or 555,285 shares. Carlson Capital LP invested in 106,690 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Amer Interest Grp Inc Inc Inc reported 822 shares. Dean Capital reported 20,235 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests Co has invested 0.01% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Janney Management Lc owns 5,649 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 107,503 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited Com has 512 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Ser Automobile Association holds 0% or 18,746 shares in its portfolio. 237,910 are owned by Bank Of America De.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp Shs (NYSE:TMHC) by 17,922 shares to 209,557 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL) by 20,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,637 shares, and has risen its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

More notable recent WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Consider WESCO International For A Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “WESCO International, Inc.’s (NYSE:WCC) Earnings Grew 29%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.