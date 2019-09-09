Roof Eidam & Maycock Has Lifted Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $1.70 Million; Valuation Rose; As Duke Energy (DUK) Shares Declined, Holder Strategic Advisors Has Lowered by $2.22 Million Its Position

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 53.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 24,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 21,548 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, down from 46,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $93.76. About 2.58 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 27/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida recognized as Tree Line USA utility for 12th consecutive year; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 27/03/2018 – Charlotte BizJournal: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Picks Sites in Six Indiana Counties to Improve For Potential Industrial Development; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 11/04/2018 – Chapel Hill: Duke Energy Door-to-Door Marketing; 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 228.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 13,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 20,003 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 6,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 3.05 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vantage Lc stated it has 106,333 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Oakworth Cap stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 14,939 were reported by Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Company. Founders Fincl Securities has 8,335 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Payden & Rygel holds 1.13% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 171,400 shares. Everett Harris Ca invested in 0.01% or 2,337 shares. 8,058 were accumulated by Scotia Cap. Covington Capital Management has invested 0.06% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Old Republic Intll Corporation holds 1.63% or 671,731 shares. West Chester Cap Advsrs holds 0.64% or 3,430 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation holds 0% or 10,113 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.12% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Fayez Sarofim & holds 0.01% or 24,911 shares in its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 1,292 shares. Atria Invests Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Hurricane Dorian begins to impact NC; Duke Energy warns hundreds of thousands could lose power – Triangle Business Journal” on September 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Duke Energy releases all outside crews in Florida; plans to resume normal business operations in state – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) ROE Of 6.4% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Duke Energy restores power to more than 288,000 customers in eastern North Carolina following Hurricane Dorian – PRNewswire” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “NC attorney general to fight Piedmont Natural Gas’ proposed rate hike – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.25B for 13.55 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aegon Nv Cap (NYSE:AEG) by 19,800 shares to 40,600 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Ark Innovation Etf.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FMX vs. PEP: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Pepsi’s Earnings Say About PEP, The Economy, And The Market – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00M and $253.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 6,445 shares to 71,510 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 353,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,865 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Buckhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 2.23% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Barrett Asset Mgmt Llc has 1.59% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 193,168 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab invested in 1.31 million shares or 1.59% of the stock. Rockland holds 2.49% or 191,823 shares. Elm Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 2,555 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 471,330 were reported by Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks. East Coast Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 3,342 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Horan Advsrs has 2,362 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Millennium Ltd Company reported 810,784 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc owns 1.9% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 32,451 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Smith Moore has 16,186 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Lc stated it has 9,203 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Trustco Comml Bank Corp N Y owns 20,108 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell Incorporated stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).