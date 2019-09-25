Roof Eidam & Maycock Raised Position in At&T (T) as Share Value Rose; Todd Asset Management Has Increased Davita (DVA) Holding

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 206.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 29,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 43,886 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47M, up from 14,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.38. About 28.10 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 13/03/2018 – EX-DOJ OFFICIALS BACKED AT&T REQUEST TO PROBE WHITE HOUSE ROLE; 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET OPERATING INCOME AT T$887.7 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; 27/03/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVE RESUMES TESTIMONY IN AT&T MERGER TRIAL; 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 30/04/2018 – AT&T court fight with the US Justice Department heads into closing arguments; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$18.1 BLN

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 15,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The institutional investor held 277,441 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.61M, up from 261,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $57.37. About 2.29M shares traded. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 03/05/2018 – DaVita Inc. 1st Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – DaVita and Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital Collaborate to Launch Technology Designed to Help Improve Transplant Rea; 03/05/2018 – DAVITA INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.85 BLN VS. $2.63 BLN; 24/04/2018 – DaVita and Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital Collaborate to Launch Technology Designed to Help Improve Transplant Readiness of Patients; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 14/03/2018 – DaVita Kidney Care Recognizes Its Dietitians on Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q Net $178.7M; 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc.: Will Continue to Work ‘Diligently and Cooperatively’ with FTC on Revie; 02/05/2018 – DaVita’s Sustainability Efforts Rewarded by Department of Energy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability owns 105,395 shares. Baldwin Investment Management Limited Co reported 15,247 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.47% or 24,189 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 339,868 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Torch Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.46% or 22,749 shares. Buckhead Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 277,167 shares stake. stated it has 5,641 shares. Biltmore Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 7,508 shares. Capwealth Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mutual Of America Capital Ltd has 0.46% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 977,047 shares. Ipswich Investment Management owns 60,109 shares. Haverford accumulated 146,637 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability Corp, a Kentucky-based fund reported 23,663 shares. North Star Management Corporation owns 278,906 shares. Augustine Asset Management, Florida-based fund reported 25,080 shares.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00 million and $243.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 31,895 shares to 167,383 shares, valued at $12.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 6,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,100 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 50 investors sold DVA shares while 130 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 141.20 million shares or 0.95% more from 139.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarkston Cap Prns Ltd owns 0.01% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) for 6,954 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has 0.02% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 24,389 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.02% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) or 24,052 shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) for 14,917 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 314,949 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 55,044 were reported by Raymond James Financial Advsr Inc. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.01% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) or 3,700 shares. Moreover, Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) for 36,965 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 679,086 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company reported 20 shares stake. Citigroup Inc holds 0.01% or 122,879 shares. Whittier Trust Company has invested 0.01% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 215,719 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 2,931 shares to 514,393 shares, valued at $57.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,827 shares, and cut its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX).

