Roof Eidam & Maycock Trimmed Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $1.73 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Sonata Capital Group Has Cut Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $1.50 Million; Shares Declined

Sonata Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 2,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Checking-Account Plan Sees Banks as Partners, Not Prey; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is backing Ecobee, a smart thermostat company, just days after buying Ring; 13/04/2018 – Olorunnipa on Trump’s Amazon Attack (Audio); 15/05/2018 – Amazon is aiming to give AWS customers an “easy button” to get into the same technology that underpins bitcoin; 07/05/2018 – Telsey Advisory Group initiates Amazon coverage at outperform, saying the e-commerce giant should capture 9.6 percent of total retail sales by 2020; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 07/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos unseats Bill Gates on Forbes 2018 richest billionaires list; 19/03/2018 – RichRelevance Digital Grocery Survey Finds Amazon Takes Early Lead – But 60% of First-Time Shoppers Willing to Explore a New; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Signs Exclusive 2-year Deal With Oscar-winning Filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan — MarketWatch

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 78.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock sold 4,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,240 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 5,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – Boeing’s Newest 737 Max Makes First Flight Into a Cloudy Market; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 08/05/2018 – Boeing 2018 Aircraft Orders, by Airline, Through April 30; 25/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers World’s First 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines; 10/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 Cash Flow Guidance to Range of $15 Billion-$15.5 Billion; 18/05/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: @jetairways is closing in on a new order for Boeing 737 Max single-aisle jets, taking its commitments; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS ALSO IN TALKS WITH BOEING BA.N FOR ADDITIONAL 777-30ER PLANES, OR COULD LEASE SECOND HAND ONES; 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion; 11/04/2018 – BOEING & SIAEC ALSO FINALIZE PACTS FOR BAPAS TO ENTER FULL OPS

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00 million and $253.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 15,700 shares to 42,700 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 13,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30B for 39.07 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Washington-based Garde Capital Inc has invested 0.33% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Greystone Managed Investments holds 0.55% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 24,479 shares. Lesa Sroufe And stated it has 1,262 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Chase Investment Counsel Corp holds 1.4% or 7,152 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Fincl Ltd Company has 14,588 shares for 2.11% of their portfolio. Renaissance Inv Gp Limited Co owns 21,952 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 114,322 shares. Nadler Fincl Group Inc reported 928 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc invested in 1.09% or 197,678 shares. Fulton Commercial Bank Na owns 11,403 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 249,153 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Lockheed Martin Invest holds 21,760 shares. Brave Asset reported 4,281 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Com Of America holds 1,513 shares. Stellar Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,121 shares stake.

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36M and $134.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 2,000 shares to 6,487 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt owns 3,054 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Fishman Jay A Mi reported 18,513 shares stake. Chevy Chase Holdings Inc invested 3.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 33,356 shares. Horan Cap Llc holds 0.33% or 292 shares in its portfolio. Duff And Phelps Inv Management Com has 4,145 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs owns 0.56% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 676 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Corp holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1.13 million shares. Shaker Investments Limited Co Oh holds 1.75% or 1,416 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Management Limited Com Tn holds 0.16% or 613 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 69,184 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Ltd Llc holds 1,749 shares. Park National Corp Oh has invested 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kemnay Advisory Services reported 20,248 shares. 82,559 are owned by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.25 billion for 96.54 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.