Roof Eidam & Maycock Lifted Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $1.70 Million; Share Value Rose; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Cut by $16.08 Million Its Stake

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 228.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 13,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,003 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, up from 6,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 4.48 million shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 43.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 42,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,864 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.55M, down from 96,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.59M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/05/2018 – CARET REAFFIRMS BOEING GOAL TO DELIVER 18 TANKERS BY DECEMBER; 13/03/2018 – BOEING COMMERCIAL CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO STUDY POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET, NO DECISION YET; 28/03/2018 – U.S. planemaker Boeing “detected a limited intrusion of malware” that affected “a small number of systems,” a company vice president said on Wednesday; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR WIDE-BODY JETS TO REPLACE FLEET OF 50 BOEING 767 JETLINERS; 03/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS $313M AMENDMENT TO CANADA CHINOOKS CONTRACT; 18/04/2018 – WestJet to ‘accelerate’ fan blade inspections following fatal Southwest accident; 11/05/2018 – Iran says Airbus to announce its decision on selling planes to Tehran soon -Fars; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: Plane crash at Kathmandu Airport, Nepal. Reports say it belonged to US-Bangla Airlines of Bangladesh & was a Fokker F28 (although online fleet lists state 4 Boeing 737 & 4 Dash 8 are operated). Unconfirmed reports of no survivors. | Pic credits TBA; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO HAVE NO CHANGE TO CO.’S 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/03/2018 – BOEING – NEW ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS VALUED AT $678 MLN ACCORDING TO LIST PRICES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garde Inc reported 0.33% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Overbrook has invested 1.66% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alpha Cubed Invests Lc holds 11,609 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 1.36 million shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Lc has 223,493 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Philadelphia Trust invested in 0.13% or 3,958 shares. Cullen Cap Management Lc reported 80,125 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Paloma Prtn Management Com stated it has 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,133 shares. Moreover, Town & Country Bancorp & Co Dba First Bankers Co has 0.24% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Paradigm Fincl Advsr owns 14,588 shares or 2.11% of their US portfolio. 1.24 million are held by Td Asset Mgmt Inc. Altfest L J & Commerce holds 0.31% or 8,152 shares in its portfolio. Provise Mgmt Grp Ltd Co has invested 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Guyasuta Advisors holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,293 shares.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 21,700 shares to 485,041 shares, valued at $53.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK) by 36,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 305,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 50.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. $1.20M worth of stock was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 874,374 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson Inc holds 0.59% or 61,409 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc owns 737,451 shares. Fiera Capital Corp holds 2.17% or 4.54 million shares in its portfolio. Community Commercial Bank Of Raymore invested 0.08% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 1.81% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 437,262 shares. S&Co Inc has invested 1.66% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Town & Country Commercial Bank Dba First Bankers Trust accumulated 2.45% or 42,066 shares. Guardian Capital Lp has invested 1.53% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Long Road Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company stated it has 29,600 shares or 2.22% of all its holdings. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 460,825 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Tradition Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.38% or 11,558 shares in its portfolio. John G Ullman & holds 0.08% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,510 shares. Truepoint Incorporated holds 3,564 shares.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00M and $253.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,477 shares to 16,555 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 6,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,510 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

