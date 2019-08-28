Roof Eidam & Maycock Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $636,620 as Market Value Declined; Sather Financial Group Maintains Position in Markel (MKL)

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 2,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 17,910 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.84 million, up from 15,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $10.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1126.34. About 25,885 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/04/2018 – MARKEL CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING OF $671.05 AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2% FROM $683.55 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.15B; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 28.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock sold 4,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 11,635 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 16,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $129.64. About 18.78 million shares traded or 138.36% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 29,197 shares. Alyeska Investment Group Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Plante Moran Finance Ltd Liability accumulated 13,015 shares. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Inv Svcs invested 3.05% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mngmt Or holds 68,780 shares. Twin Capital holds 220,092 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Sphera Funds Mngmt stated it has 265,000 shares or 3.4% of all its holdings. South Dakota Inv Council holds 1.07% or 363,364 shares. Brandywine Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.08% or 2.15M shares. Bb&T reported 1.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). State Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 1.24% or 31.71 million shares. Rice Hall James And Assoc Ltd Liability Com holds 18,553 shares. Aspiriant Lc has invested 0.48% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Alabama-based Leavell Management Inc has invested 0.67% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, First Light Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,161 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.21 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00M and $253.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,645 shares to 6,095 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EEMV) by 5,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,050 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Chubb, Salesforce And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 27 – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2013, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson says jury ruled in its favor in lawsuit alleging baby powder caused mesothelioma – CNBC” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $398,556 activity. Connell K Bruce bought 200 shares worth $193,756.

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Markel Corporation’s (MKL) Management on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Markel Until It’s Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Markel Q4 marred by writedown, accounting standard – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Markel Q1 gains driven by equity market movement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $493.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 55,756 shares to 72,593 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 22,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,055 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).