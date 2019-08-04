Roof Eidam & Maycock Has Trimmed Holding in Boeing Co (BA) as Market Value Declined; Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Cut Its Insulet Corp. (PODD) Stake as Shares Rose

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Insulet Corp. (PODD) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.93% . The institutional investor held 49,591 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, down from 52,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Insulet Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $120.89. About 441,498 shares traded. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 50.98% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 03/05/2018 – Insulet Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenue of $123.6 Million, Up 21% Year-Over-Year, and Gross Margin of 61.4%, Up 300 Basis; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Insulet, Exits Booking; 14/05/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announce a Proposed Settlement of the Insulet; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q REV. $123.6M, EST. $121.8M; 03/05/2018 – lnsulet Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenue of $123.6 Million, Up 21% Year-Over-Year, and Gross Margin of 61.4%, Up 300 Basis Points, Exceeding Expectations; 03/05/2018 – INSULET SEES 2Q REV. $130M TO $134M, EST. $131.5M; 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, THE COMPANY IS RAISING ITS REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $565 TO $580 MILLION; 05/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 78.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock sold 4,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,240 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 5,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DELIVERS FIRST 737 MAX FOR SCAT AIRLINES; 25/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: American Airlines nears Boeing 787 Dreamliner order after Airbus A330neo talks end; 12/04/2018 – New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 10/05/2018 – Dividing the three business segments of Embraer has been delaying an agreement to combine operations with Boeing; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS PERSONS SHOULD STEPS TO WIND DOWN ACTIVITIES THAT HAD BEEN PERMITTED UNDER SANCTIONS RELIEF; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 05/05/2018 – UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE ROCKET CARRYING NASA’S LATEST ROBOT MARS LANDER BLASTS OFF FROM VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE IN CALIFORNIA; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL GOV’T APPROVAL OF BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL NOT IMMINENT, PROPOSAL SHOULD GO TO PRESIDENT TEMER IN COMING WEEKS; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR WIDE-BODY JETS TO REPLACE FLEET OF 50 BOEING 767 JETLINERS; 30/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace says sold 16 aircraft worth $900 mln

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 11,760 shares to 18,590 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 43,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc.

Analysts await Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 200.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. PODD’s profit will be $1.79 million for 1007.42 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Insulet Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold PODD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 67.79 million shares or 6.58% more from 63.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Lpl Fin Ltd Llc reported 4,994 shares. Daruma Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.37% or 34,119 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 0.01% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). 95,003 were reported by Columbus Circle Invsts. Parkside Finance Bancshares Tru reported 124 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jump Trading Limited Com has invested 0.07% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Moody Natl Bank Tru Division stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Capital World Investors owns 0.03% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 1.22M shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 30,171 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Gru holds 0% or 1,448 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.22 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $40.68 million activity. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, February 13.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00M and $253.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 16,490 shares to 28,450 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 15,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

