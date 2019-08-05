Roof Eidam & Maycock Has Cut Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $636,620 as Market Valuation Declined; Quantres Asset Management LTD Raised Its Stake in Western Digital (WDC) by $1.59 Million

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 448.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 33,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 7,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $52.37. About 704,569 shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 28.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock sold 4,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 11,635 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 16,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $130.77. About 545,761 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4,900 shares to 3,600 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 31,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,900 shares, and cut its stake in Cbs Corp (NYSE:CBS).

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00M and $253.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,975 shares to 11,377 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 12,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMV).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year's $2.05 per share.

