Roof Eidam & Maycock Increases Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); New York Times Co (NYT) Shareholder Darsana Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Holding

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 2.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 7.59 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247.59M, down from 10.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $29.98. About 1.97 million shares traded or 3.13% up from the average. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas; 30/03/2018 – Frances Robles: EXCLUSIVE: New York Times has learned that Stephon Clark was shot eight times from behind or side, according to; 24/04/2018 – Design-Driven AC Hotels by Marriott® Brand Debuts in New York City with AC Hotel New York Times Square; 26/04/2018 – New York Times Board Approves Increase in Caputo Compensation; 15/03/2018 – Anderson Cooper 360°: BREAKING: Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, including; 10/04/2018 – President Trump wanted to fire special counsel Robert Mueller in December, according to the New York Times; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN QUALCOMM – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Trump may select Energy Secretary Rick Perry for the position, the New York Times reports, citing two people close to the White House; 28/03/2018 – NY TIMES REPORTS 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION DATA ON WEBSITE; 20/03/2018 – A report from The New York Times and The Guardian over the weekend alleged that a data firm, Cambridge Analytica, improperly gained access to the data of more than 50 million Facebook users

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 290.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 11,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 15,713 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, up from 4,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 27.01 million shares traded or 11.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 160 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Llc has 0.02% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 98,567 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 8,064 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 0.02% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 2,426 shares. Zweig holds 1.51% or 486,145 shares. Fil owns 555 shares. Moreover, Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 46,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co stated it has 10,624 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 113 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Management Limited Co stated it has 59,791 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management owns 15,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. New York-based Palestra Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 3.51% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Banbury Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 717,510 shares. Fmr Limited Liability has 5.70M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication holds 152 shares.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.56M for 68.14 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00 million and $243.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR) by 103,600 shares to 523,490 shares, valued at $13.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 31,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,383 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).