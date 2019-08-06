Roof Eidam & Maycock Trimmed Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding By $636,620; Nevada Gold & Casinos (UWN) Sentiment Is 1.38

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 28.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roof Eidam & Maycock sold 4,580 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Roof Eidam & Maycock holds 11,635 shares with $1.63 million value, down from 16,215 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $342.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $130.71. About 4.20 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months

Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc (UWN) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.09, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 11 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 8 cut down and sold stock positions in Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 5.04 million shares, up from 4.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 5 Increased: 5 New Position: 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 178,355 were accumulated by Covington Cap Mgmt. Gotham Asset Lc holds 0.45% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 221,590 shares. Heritage Investors Mgmt Corp reported 176,657 shares. Saratoga Rech Investment Mgmt has 2.07% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 216,585 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reported 1.62% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Utd Natl Bank Trust holds 1.79% or 20,743 shares in its portfolio. Loudon Mgmt Ltd reported 18,291 shares stake. Iowa Retail Bank owns 2.65% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 41,387 shares. Interactive Fincl holds 0.01% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Cidel Asset Mgmt holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 205,908 shares. Whitnell & invested in 1.42% or 26,452 shares. Brown Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 2,437 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Corda Inv Ltd Llc owns 184,943 shares for 2.99% of their portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 0.37% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fort Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.47% or 16,610 shares.

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) stake by 10,581 shares to 98,693 valued at $8.58 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 13,910 shares and now owns 20,003 shares. Ishares Tr was raised too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040 worth of stock.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, February 25. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.34 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

S. Muoio & Co. Llc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. for 200,000 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Llc owns 1.19 million shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi has 0.08% invested in the company for 145,156 shares. The California-based Tcw Group Inc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 21,964 shares.

The stock increased 0.00% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $72846704. About 414,775 shares traded or 677.85% up from the average. Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. (UWN) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical UWN News: 23/05/2018 – NEVADA GOLD & CASINOS INC SAYS NO LONGER IN EXCLUSIVE DISCUSSIONS TO SELL CO – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Nevada Gold & Casinos Announces Exclusive Sale Discussions; 23/05/2018 – NEVADA GOLD & CASINOS INC – BOARD INITIATED PROCESS TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 02/05/2018 – Nevada Gold & Casinos Is in Exclusive Discussions to Sell the Company; 19/03/2018 – Nevada Gold & Casinos 3Q Rev $18.1M; 19/03/2018 – NEVADA GOLD & CASINOS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.01; 23/05/2018 – NEVADA GOLD & CASINOS- BOARD WILL CONSIDER FULL RANGE OF STRATEGIC, OPERATIONAL,FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES, WHICH MAY INCLUDE A SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION; 23/05/2018 – NEVADA GOLD & CASINOS ANNOUNCES REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES AND SALE OF SOUTH DAKOTA ROUTE OPERATION; 19/03/2018 – Nevada Gold & Casinos 3Q EPS 1c; 23/05/2018 – NEVADA GOLD & CASINOS INC – RETAINED ROSSOFF & COMPANY LLC AS ITS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO ASSIST WITH STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS

Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc., a gaming company, finances, develops, owns, and operates gaming properties and projects. The company has market cap of $. It operates in three divisions: Washington, South Dakota, and Nevada. It has a 1694109312 P/E ratio. The firm owns and operates nine mini-casinos under the Crazy Moose Casinos, Coyote BobÂ’s Casino, Silver Dollar Casinos, Club Hollywood Casino, Royal Casino, Red Dragon Casino names in the Washington state; and a slot machine route operation in Deadwood, South Dakota.

