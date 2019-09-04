Roof Eidam & Maycock Upped Pepsico (PEP) Holding; Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (EDD)’s Sentiment Is 0.81

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Inc (EDD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 17 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 21 cut down and sold equity positions in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 10.05 million shares, down from 12.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 12 Increased: 10 New Position: 7.

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 228.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roof Eidam & Maycock acquired 13,910 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Roof Eidam & Maycock holds 20,003 shares with $2.45M value, up from 6,093 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $192.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 2.99M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE

Among 3 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PepsiCo has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $127.50’s average target is -7.25% below currents $137.46 stock price. PepsiCo had 9 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Macquarie Research. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 18 report.

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) stake by 3,595 shares to 91,834 valued at $11.82 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (EFAV) stake by 44,665 shares and now owns 199,278 shares. Vanguard Group (VIG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. The company has market cap of $429.91 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

