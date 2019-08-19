Roof Eidam & Maycock Position in Boeing Co (BA) Decreased by $1.73 Million; Mason Hill Advisors Decreased Its Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Position by $7.38 Million

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46 million shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 3.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $579.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $3.625. About 1.48 million shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY REVENUE AT EUR 212.4 MLN (NOT ZLOTYS), UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO (CORRECTS CURRENCY, ADDS ‘PRELIM’); 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fortuna Files Form 40-F, Annual Report; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,; 31/05/2018 – Ophir says continues financing search for Fortuna project; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja; 15/03/2018 – Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2017; 10/05/2018 – FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC FVI.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8.50 FROM C$8.25; 09/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Mines 1Q EPS 9c

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 78.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock sold 4,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,240 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 5,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $335.21. About 1.07 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL FIRST PERSON WILL REACH MARS WITHIN A DECADE; 07/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with a new jet order; 12/04/2018 – Boeing Joins Saab in Race for World’s Biggest Fighter Jet Deal; 03/04/2018 – India’s Jet Airways agrees to buy 75 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $8.8 bln; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – EXPECTED FINANCIAL, OPERATING IMPACTS OF TWO 777 FREIGHTERS IN 2018 WERE INCORPORATED IN PRIOR EARNINGS GROWTH FRAMEWORK; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: U.S. TO LAUNCH 1ST DEEP-SPACE ROCKET IN 50 YRS: BOEING; 24/04/2018 – RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC – RYANAIR EXERCISES 25 BOEING-MAX-200 OPTIONS; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 02/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY; 28/03/2018 – BOEING ENGINEERING UNION SAYS IT IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS WITH ALL DATA IT RECEIVES FROM BOEING UNTIL COMPANY TELLS IT THAT SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Novare Cap Management Lc holds 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,519 shares. Moreover, Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.47% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,023 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.74% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Harvey Cap Management reported 2.93% stake. Ssi Investment Mngmt holds 0.04% or 1,318 shares. Atika Capital Ltd owns 12,000 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Ltd Liability has invested 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lesa Sroufe & Co accumulated 0.41% or 1,262 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Serv Inc has 997 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd reported 286 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life owns 37,200 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 6,857 shares. Moreover, Beech Hill Advsr has 3.37% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 14,317 shares. Altfest L J invested 0.31% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fmr Limited Co reported 11.04 million shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.77 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00M and $253.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 208,235 shares to 221,978 shares, valued at $11.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

